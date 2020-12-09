23 Progressive Women Endorse Brad Lander For Comptroller

BROOKLYN – A group of 23 progressive women from across the city just endorsed Council Member Brad Lander for comptroller.

Women include those in all parts of government and in the non-profit sector such as Council Members Margaret Chin and Debi Rose, former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger, and former candidate for Governor Cynthia Nixon and former candidate for Congress Liuba Grechen Shirley. Lander is running to replace current Comptroller Scott Stringer, who is running for NYC Mayor.

“I am so honored to have the support of this group of truly extraordinary women, many of whom are my own progressive political heroes, teachers, mentors, and organizing partners,” Lander said. “We need to be building a feminist city. This group of leaders has taught me that means fighting sexism, racism, homophobia, and inequality together, not just in how we campaign, but in how we budget, invest, contract, legislate, plan, audit, and underwrite. I’m committed to being a feminist comptroller, and I’m deeply grateful to have this group to hold me accountable to that pledge.”

Lander has been representing District 39 in City Council—which encompasses Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Columbia Waterfront, Gowanus, Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Borough Park & Kensington— since 2010. He also serves as the Council’s Deputy Leader for Policy and co-founded the Council’s Progressive Caucus. Lander is term-limited and announced his run for the 2021 Comptroller election last year.

“Brad is a supportive colleague who goes out of his way to lift up the work of others and advocate for those who are most vulnerable in our communities,” City Council Member Margaret Chin said. “I’ve been grateful to work alongside Brad on our long campaign to ban plastic bags and so many other fights for immigrant workers, street vendors, and small businesses. His creative thinking and relentless commitment to pursuing ways to make our city more healthy, safe, and equitable will serve him well in the role of NYC Comptroller.”

The list of women that endorsed Lander include State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, Political Organizer Alisa Tippie, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy Ana Maria Archila, director of the Bangladesh Institute of Performing Arts Annie Ferdous, former candidate for Governor Cynthia Nixon, Jackson Heights activist and member of the 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition Dawn Siff, president of the Sagner Family Foundation Deborah Sagner, District Leader Emilia Decaudin, Political Organizer Gale Kaufman, Political Origanzier Heather Dimitriadis, Political Organizer Helen Brosnan, State Senator Julia Salazar, president of Greater NYC for Change Kate Linker, publisher of The Nation Katrina Vanden Heuvel, District Leader Kristina Naplatarski, Political Organizer Liat Olenick, founder of Vote Mama Liuba Grechen Shirley, City Council Member Margaret Chin, former Manhattan Borough President Ruth Messinger, president of One Fair Wage Saru Jayaraman, Former Federal judge Shira Scheindlin, Political Organizer Tammy Rose, and former candidate for Queens District Attorney Tiffany Cabán.

“I am excited to endorse Brad for NYC Comptroller. He is uniquely suited to bring a bold, progressive vision to the office and the know-how to get it done,” Nixon said. “As the financial shepherd over $228 billion in pension funds, and the city’s chief financial and accountability officer Brad will use the office to combat climate change, foster a just recovery, and enact smart, thoughtful policies like using land banks and land trusts to ensure equitable development. Brad’s decades of experience in the City Council and before that in creating and maintaining affordable housing make him the best candidate for NYC Comptroller.”

Lander is running against another Brooklynite, State Senator Kevin Parker (who announced his run just last week), Manhattan State Senator Brian Benjamin, and Assemblymember David Weprin of Queens. As of now, Lander has also racked up endorsements from CWA District 1, UAW Region 9A, and the Freelancer’s Union.

“Today’s crises demand bold leadership. We’re facing unprecedented challenges––a global pandemic, widening inequality, energized demands for racial justice, the climate crisis, and the erosion of trust in our government & in our democracy,” Shirley said. “NYC’s next Comptroller will be tasked with restoring the belief that government can actually work for working people. In the fight for universal childcare, paid leave, & a more vibrant democracy, Brad Lander has been a champion. Today, alongside incredible progressive womxn, I’m proud to endorse Brad Lander to be New York City’s next Comptroller!”