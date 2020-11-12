State Senator Kevin Parker Announces Candidacy for New York City Comptroller in 2021 Elections

Kevin Parker, a Democrat who just won reelection for his seat to represent D21 in State Senate, announced today he is running for the post of NYC Comptroller. The Comptroller’s duties include serving as a fiscal watchdog for the city, overseeing municipal workers’ pension funds, and reviewing city contracts, and he’s joining Councilmembers Brad Lander and Helen Rosenthal, Brian Benjamin and David Weprin in the race.

Sen. Parker promised to “draw upon his education and practical experience to serve as the Certified Watch Dog for New Yorkers.”

Sen. Parker who represents Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Flatbush, and East Flatbush is currently the chair of the Energy and Communications Committee. Parker was first elected to his current office in 2003. He also ran for city council in 2001 while working as Special Assistant to the Office of the New York State Comptroller H. Carl McCall from 2000 to 2002.

“I am running for New York City Comptroller because, as we emerge from this pandemic and economic depression, I want to utilize the powers of the Comptroller’s office to ensure our city has an inclusive recovery. As we enter a new era of national healing, there must be economic opportunities for all New Yorkers, so that we emerge stronger than ever before,” Parker said announcing his entry in the race.

You can read more about his plans on his campaign site. Some highlights: