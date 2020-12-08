Where to Order For Hanukkah Celebrations This Year

If there’s one thing that this year could use more of, it’s definitely latkes. Sufganiyot. Brisket. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots to treat yourself to a Hanukkah feast this year, whether you need just a single donut or packages of colorful dreidels.

228 Flatbush Avenue, between St. Marks Avenue and Bergen Street.

For those hosting (hopefully) very small gatherings this year, Bklyn Larder’s Hanukkah cheese board is perfect. Throw in some house-made challah, olive oil cake, and a roasted half chicken, and you’re more than good to go.

60 Greenpoint Avenue, between West and Franklin streets.

This Paulie Gee’s pop-up has a variety of boxes available for the holiday, but they’re already starting to sell out, so you may need to act fast. Grab a latke box for night one or the last night, with latkes, applesauce, and creme fraiche. Trout roe is an optional (necessary) add-on.

357 Grand Street, between Havemeyer Street and Marcy Avenue.

Order a Hanukkah “jackpot” box from Gertie, Williamsburg’s “Jew-ish” deli. The box comes with sufganiyot, latkes, rugelach, sugar cookies, raspberry streusel bars, gelt, and a dreidel.

1022 Cortelyou Road, between Coney Island Avenue and Stratford Road.

Go for some comfort food, and order from Lea in Ditmas Park. Their menu is pretty much what dreams are made of, with brisket, knishes, matzo ball soup, pastrami, challah, and knishes. You can pre-order your feast now or stop by to ask about their daily specials.

97 Hoyt Street, between Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.

Adorn your latkes to your heart’s desire with one of the six toppings options from Mile End Deli in Boerum Hill. Try chopped liver, duck confit, smoked salmon, or classic applesauce. They’ve also got a “Jewish Christmas” menu that’ll be available from the 21st to the 30th (minus Christmas Day), complete with General Tso’s poutine, whitefish rangoon, and mustard greens with oyster sauce.

455A Myrtle Avenue, between Washington and Waverly avenues.

Get your share of sufganiyot, pate, and matzo ball soup from Peck’s this year. You can place orders through December 19th.

1507 Coney Island Avenue, between Avenue L and Avenue K.

Regain some sense of tradition by ordering your feast (and decorations) from Pomegranate. This kosher giant is serving up just about everything you can think of for the holiday, including onion dip by the gallon, sweet potato latkes, and even a sushi cake. Add some whimsy by including some plates shaped like dreidels, a Hanukkah cross-stitch, and of course, some bags of chocolate coins. Did we mention they’re doing a giveaway on their Instagram for a feast values at $700? Entry is open until December 9th.

445 Albee Square W., between Willoughby and Fulton streets.

Try one of the four Hanukkah meals available from Pulkies in the Dekalb Market, all of which are available for pick-up during any night of the holiday. Try the large chopped beef, the barbecue turkey, the pulled turkey, or the brisket meals. All of those come with cucumber salad, mashed sweet potatoes, vegan barbecue beans, Mac and cheese kugel, and chocolate cream pie. Mouth? Watering.

Russ and Daughters

141 Flushing Avenue Building 77, in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Have a quintessentially New York experience with an order from Russ and Daughters. Their Hanukkah essentials box comes complete with latkes, smoked salmon, sour cream, apple sauce, gelt, and candles.

Multiple locations; 1540 Coney Island Avenue, between Avenues L and M, and 5024 13th Avenue between 50th and 51st streets.

Broaden your donut horizons this year with one of the many choices from Sesame’s Hanukkah menu. Try pistachio, raspberry, caramel, rosemary chocolate, or peanut butter filled, and remember that there is still good in the world.

141 Court Street, between Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.

Treat a (very lucky) friend to one of the Hanukkah baskets from Shelsky’s. They come with a dozen classic latkes, a dozen sweet potato and celery root latkes, sour cream, apple sauce, chopped liver, 44 menorah candles, six dreidels, and two sleeves, and two sacks of gelt. Maybe send one to yourself, too.