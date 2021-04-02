Happy Easter from Bklyner

To all who celebrate, a very happy Easter from all of us at Bklyner.

In Christianity, Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday, a foundational moment for the faith. This year, the holiday falls on Sunday, April 4th.

As with everything else, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means Easter celebrations will look a little different than they have in the past.

The yearly Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, for example, which would normally proceed up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, is going virtual. Instead, the organizer, the Fifth Avenue Association is encouraging New Yorkers to share photos of themselves in their Sunday finest on Instagram.

We’ve got other ways for you to celebrate, too: our own Ellie Plass, put together a list of suggestions for everything from chocolate eggs and bunnies to marzipan lambs, along with a classic Easter brunch or dinner.

If you’re itching for some in-person activity, Salma Elazab has recommendations for Easter egg hunts around the borough.

And if you’d like to travel from the safety of your own computer, you can peruse this CNN article showcasing Easter dishes from various countries around the world.

As always, we hope you stay safe and enjoy the holiday.