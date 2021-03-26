Easter Egg Hunts Around Brooklyn

Easter is on Sunday, April 4th this year! After spending last year’s Easter at home, we know you’re just as excited as we are for an Easter egg hunt!

We hope you have a great and safe time at one of these Easter activities, starting this weekend and continuing through next! Make sure to check event sites for Covid regulations.

Crossroads Easter Eggstravaganza–Bay Ridge and Sunset Park

When: March 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 6921 4th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11220

What: A quest-style easter egg hunt, where your lil ones will decode secret messages to win Easter eggs and play games! Photos with the Easter bunny will also be provided.

Tickets: Free, walk-ups welcome at 10 a.m.

Trinity Grace Church Easter Egg Hunt–Park Slope

When: March 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Prospect Park, Brooklyn

What: At Prospect Park, Trinity Church will be hosting an exciting scavenger egg hunt for kids. Eggs found around the park will be exchanged with prizes!

Tickets: Free, online registration still open!

Green Meadows Farm Easter Egg Hunts–Floyd Bennett Field

When: March 27, 28, April 2, 3, 4, 10, 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Green Meadows Farm Brooklyn at Aviator Sports & Events Center

3159 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234

What: Activities include Easter egg hunts, photos with “Whiskers” the Easter bunny, visits with farm animals, and more!

Tickets: Book online, $12 for children ages two and up.

Private Picassos Ukrainian Easter Egg Workshop–Park Slope, In-Person and Virtual

When: April 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: In person at Private Picassos, 237 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215. For virtual registration click here.

What: For a unique experience this Easter, participants will learn how to make their own Easter eggs in the Ukrainian style. Virtual participation is also available!

Tickets: Book online, $60 per child and accompanying parent for the in-person program, and $30 per child for the virtual program.

Easter Egg Hunt Pop-Up Shop–Flatbush

When: April 3, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Mystique Event Space, 1605 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226

What: This is an event both children and adults will enjoy. Mystique Event Space will be hosting an Easter egg hunt, live music, food, and drinks, as well as games, raffles, and vendors to shop from–something for everyone in the whole family!

Tickets: Book online, free for children under 12 years old, $2 general admission fee, $25 for Easter bunny shoot package.

Myrtle Avenue Easter Hunt–Fort Greene and Clinton Hill

When: April 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 484-550 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

What: Two hours of Easter activities including a bunny scavenger hunt, themed snacks, and goodie bags!

Tickets: Free, walk-ups welcome.

Colors Effect Kids Paint Easter Egg-Stravansa–Crown Heights

When: Sunday, April 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Colors Effect, 1454 St Johns Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11213

What: At Color Effects, your little ones will be provided with paint supplies to decorate their very own Easter eggs. The event also includes games, snacks, music, and a picture with the Easter bunny!

Tickets: Online, $35 ages five and up.