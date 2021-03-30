How to Celebrate Easter in Brooklyn: Chocolate Bunnies and Brunch

Our next holiday is right around the corner, and we have suggestions for everything from chocolate eggs and bunnies to marzipan lambs, and classic Easter brunch or dinner. Also, check out our list of the traditional Easter Egg Hunts happening around the borough this week.

Candy and Pastries

260 5th Avenue, between Carroll Street and Garfield Place.

Enjoy desserts from Buttermilk Bakeshop’s Easter menu. Try the flourless chocolate cake, coconut macaroons, paint-a-cookie kits, and speckled macaroons.

312 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Hart and Suydam streets.

Grab pasta di uova, or Easter basket cookies, a seven pound cookie tray, or pizza di grano from the classic Circo’s for the holiday.

66 Water Street, between Main and Dock streets.

Get nostalgic with Jacques Torres’s chocolate dipped peeps, smiling bunnies, and chubby chocolate chicks.

2917 Avenue R, between Nostrand Avenue and E. 29th Street.

Grab a (pandemic appropriate) socially distanced pair of chocolate bunnies, a trendy Easter hot chocolate bomb, or some chocolate marshmallow eggs from Jomart. They’ve also got hand-painted eggs and rabbits available.

68 35th Street, between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

Really treat yourself this year with Li-Lac’s enormous $295 chocolate Easter egg, more than big enough for the whole family. For those with milder tastes, they’ve got normal-sized bunnies, eggs, and decorated baskets.

537 5th Avenue, between 14th and 15th streets.

Enjoy a hyper-realistic chocolate bunny from Not Just Chocolate. It’s (almost) too pretty to eat, but we think you’ll manage.

Address provided upon ordering.

Try peanut butter eggs or carrot coffee cake from So Like Candy in Ditmas Park. The goodies are available for pick-up or delivery on April 3rd.

8216-18 13th Avenue, between 82nd and 83rd streets.

Try incredibly cute marzipan lambs, classic chocolate bunnies, Easter egg bread, Easter lard bread, giant chocolate eggs, and more from Tasty Pastry Shoppe in Bensonhurst.

269 Court Street, between Butler and Douglass streets.

Grab a fully assembled Easter box from The Chocolate room. Enjoy hand-painted eggs, chocolate malt balls, a chocolate bunny, chocolate marshmallow eggs, and more. If you’re in the mood for something less committed, they’ve also got adorable chocolate bunnies for sale a la carte.

Brunch and Dinner

62 5th Avenue, between St. Marks Place and Bergen Street.

Enjoy a “Traditional Caribbean Easter brunch” with BK9. Catfish and cheesy grits, chicken and waffles, jerk chicken wings, and frozen rum punch are all on the menu, which will be pre-fixe for the holiday ($57.09 including tax and gratuity). Add a carafe of mimosas for just $15 extra.

374 Graham Avenue, between Skillman Avenue and Conselyea Street.

Bring Easter Brunch home or enjoy it in person with Concord Hill’s special holiday menu. Roasted leg of lamb, house cured salmon and eggs, brioche French toast, and hazelnut carrot cake are all on the in-person menu. Finish it off when a mimosa or Bloody Mary.

7717 3rd Avenue, between 77th and 78th streets.

Enjoy Easter dinner at Greenhouse Cafe in Bay Ridge. Celebrate with stuffed mushrooms, a rack or lamb, shrimp scampi, and apple strudel, all for $52.95 per adult. The children’s menu, which offers chicken parm or chicken nuggets, runs for $25.95.

451 Carroll Street, between Nevis Street and 3rd Avenue.

Celebrate morning or evening at Monte’s. Their Easter brunch will include egg decorating and pitcher specials. For dinner, enjoy a pre-fixe menu (adults $55, children $35) that includes lamb meatballs, a double cut pork chop, Branzino, and lava cake.

324 5th Avenue, between 2nd and 3rd streets.

For something a bit more festive, try Stone Park Cafe’s $80 pre-fixe Easter menu, available for pick up. Enjoy lobster bisque, poached pear salad, a korubuta spiral ham, and glazed baby carrots. Orders must be placed by April 1st.

10 Hope Street, between Roebling and Havemeyer streets.

Grab salmon lox toast, or a lamb kofta burger from Ten Hope during their Easter Brunch. Sip your mimosa in their huge garden, and bask in the sunlight and mid-morning buzz.