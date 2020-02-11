Affordable Housing

Three Truly Affordable Housing Lotteries Open in Brooklyn

Irina Groushevaia

While we often discuss if Affordable Housing is actually affordable, here are a few new truly affordable Brooklyn housing lotteries currently open for applications.

672 Powell Street, Brownsville

  • The newly constructed residential building offers Bicycle Storage, Communal Laundry Room, Community Room.
  • 176 apartments available for tenants at 30%, 40%, 50%, 60% Area Median Income (AMI).
  • Apartments start at studios for $367 a month with one person making $14,983 – 22,410, or two making $14,983 – 25,620, and go up to three-bedrooms at $1472 for three people making $53,863 – $57,660.
  • Tenant is responsible for electricity, both for cooking and for light.
  • 5% of units have a preference for mobility-disabled people, and another 2% have a preference for those with vision or hearing disabilities.
  • Applications close March 23, 2020.

2178 Bergen Street, Ocean Hill

  • The newly constructed residential building offers a gym, coin-operated laundry room, and a lounge.
  • 7 apartments available for tenants at 40% Area Median Income (AMI)
  • 3 one-bedroom apartments for $783 a month. The income range for one person is $26,846 – $29,880,
    for two people $26,846 – $34,160.
  • 4 two-bedroom apartments for $939 a month. The income range for two people is $32,195 – $34,160.
  • Tenants are not responsible for utilities in 40% AMI units.
  • 5% of units have a preference for mobility-disabled people, and another 2% have a preference for those with vision or hearing disabilities.
  • Applications close March 5, 2020.

196 North 4th Street, Williamsburg

  • The newly constructed residential building offers a recreation room, a recreational terrace, bike storage room, and a card-operated laundry room.
  • 4 apartments available for tenants at 80% Area Median Income (AMI)
  • 1 studio apartment for $1174 a month. The income range for one person is  $43,578 – $59,760, for two people $43,578 – $68,320.
  • 1 one-bedroom apartment for $1211 a month. The income range for one person is $45,292 – $59,760, for two people $45,292 – $68,320.
  • 2 two-bedroom apartments for $1458 a month. The income range for two people is $54,926 – $68,320.
  • Rent includes gas for cooking. Tenant is responsible for electricity and electric heat.
  • 5% of units have a preference for mobility-disabled people, and another 2% have a preference for those with vision or hearing disabilities.
  • Applications close February 28, 2020.

You can apply for NYC’s affordable housing lottery here.

Irina Groushevaia is the Managing Editor and covers Bushwick, Williamsburg, and beyond. Questions & tips: Irina@bklyner.com

