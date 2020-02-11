Three Truly Affordable Housing Lotteries Open in Brooklyn

While we often discuss if Affordable Housing is actually affordable, here are a few new truly affordable Brooklyn housing lotteries currently open for applications.
- The newly constructed residential building offers Bicycle Storage, Communal Laundry Room, Community Room.
- 176 apartments available for tenants at 30%, 40%, 50%, 60% Area Median Income (AMI).
- Apartments start at studios for $367 a month with one person making $14,983 – 22,410, or two making $14,983 – 25,620, and go up to three-bedrooms at $1472 for three people making $53,863 – $57,660.
- Tenant is responsible for electricity, both for cooking and for light.
- 5% of units have a preference for mobility-disabled people, and another 2% have a preference for those with vision or hearing disabilities.
- Applications close March 23, 2020.
- The newly constructed residential building offers a gym, coin-operated laundry room, and a lounge.
- 7 apartments available for tenants at 40% Area Median Income (AMI)
- 3 one-bedroom apartments for $783 a month. The income range for one person is $26,846 – $29,880,
for two people $26,846 – $34,160.
- 4 two-bedroom apartments for $939 a month. The income range for two people is $32,195 – $34,160.
- Tenants are not responsible for utilities in 40% AMI units.
- 5% of units have a preference for mobility-disabled people, and another 2% have a preference for those with vision or hearing disabilities.
- Applications close March 5, 2020.
- The newly constructed residential building offers a recreation room, a recreational terrace, bike storage room, and a card-operated laundry room.
- 4 apartments available for tenants at 80% Area Median Income (AMI)
- 1 studio apartment for $1174 a month. The income range for one person is $43,578 – $59,760, for two people $43,578 – $68,320.
- 1 one-bedroom apartment for $1211 a month. The income range for one person is $45,292 – $59,760, for two people $45,292 – $68,320.
- 2 two-bedroom apartments for $1458 a month. The income range for two people is $54,926 – $68,320.
- Rent includes gas for cooking. Tenant is responsible for electricity and electric heat.
- 5% of units have a preference for mobility-disabled people, and another 2% have a preference for those with vision or hearing disabilities.
- Applications close February 28, 2020.
You can apply for NYC’s affordable housing lottery here.
