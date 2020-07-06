Briefing 7/6: Phase 3 Reopening, Paying Tribute To Essential Workers & More

It’s a rainy evening! It’s the perfect breeze, the sound of thunder, and rain. We hope you get to enjoy yourself at home!
- Neighbor Mariya Ursachenko was killed in Sunday’s crash in Midwood.
- The city announced today that some areas in Brooklyn will be part of the first set of seasonal efforts to reduce mosquito populations across the city, we reported.
- Two new murals in Williamsburg – one at the event space 74Wythe, the other right inside the South 4th Street entrance to Domino Park – pay tribute to the people holding New York together.
- Shortly before 2 am this Monday, July 6, morning a deadly fire started inside of 30 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush. It killed two of the residents and injured two others.
- B99 is Brooklyn’s latest bus route connecting Midwood to Manhattan’s westside, we reported.
- More than 1,300 NYC COVID-19 victims are in freezers awaiting burial, the NY Post reported.
- NYC businesses say that insurance companies shafted them on COVID claims, THE CITY reported.
- “Mayor Bill de Blasio visited the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn Friday to tout the sanctuary’s efforts to distribute food to those who have lost jobs or are still impoverished because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” AMNY reported.
- “Mayor Bill de Blasio largely blamed the coronavirus for the bloody weekend crime wave in the Big Apple — as the NYPD’s chief said the problem is much more complex, pointing to anti-police sentiment, bail reform and cops feeling they’ve had their hands tied,” the NY Post reported.
- We’re up to Phase 3 re-opening. Here’s what it means.
- “Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred on Monday to a Brooklyn federal detention facility as she awaits her first appearance in a New York courtroom,” CNN reported.
- “Beloved Brooklyn Heights coffee shop Cranberry’s has closed after 42 years in the neighborhood,” Eater reported.
- Starting today, limited in-person transactions will be available at the DMV.
- Inna Vernikov, a former Special Assistant to the then-Assemblyman Dov Hikind, is strongly weighing a run for Council District 48 that includes Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay, parts of Gravesend, parts of Midwood, Luna Park, Trump Village, Shorefront News reported.
