B99 Is Brooklyn’s Latest Bus Route Connecting Midwood To Manhattan’s Westside

MTA New York City Transit demonstrates prototypes of permanent protective barriers at the Bus Operator’s position on local and express buses at the Michael J. Quill Depot on Tue., June 30, 2020. Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

Brooklyn 99 may be your favorite precinct, but B99 is now the latest bus route in the borough. With New York City buses carrying as many passenger trips as the subways these days – Mayor Bill De Blasio said this morning that each service was carrying about 1.1 million passengers daily as the city reopened for Phase 3 today – a new nightly service has been added connecting Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The new route was launched on June 28th and connects those traveling from Midwood to Columbus Circle on Manhattan’s Westside. The route is part of the expanded bus service to help those working the night shift get around during the nightly MTA subway closures. All subway lines are closed nightly between 1:00 am and 5:00 am for enhanced cleaning of the system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new route follows the #2 subway line and is free. Buses on the new route will operate every 20 minutes from approximately, 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. every night. According to posted schedules, the first bus from Brooklyn Junction departs at 1:10 am and from Columbus Circle at 1:00 am.

MTA has also been installing plastic barriers across 4,800 local buses and 1,000 express buses. Some buses are getting a full-length polycarbonate slider by the operator’s seat and others are testing a full-length vinyl curtain – which the bus operator can slide back and forth when passengers board.

Rear door boarding was implemented on March 23 to protect all frontline employees from the spread of COVID-19, but also meant no fares could be collected. Once the barriers are deployed, the MTA is expected to resume front-door boarding and fare collecting in August.

Here’s the full list of stops and for your convenience they are posted here as well:

Stop Number On Street At Street Destination
1 FLATBUSH AV NOSTRAND AV Columbus Circle
2 NEW YORK AV FOSTER AV Columbus Circle
3 NEW YORK AV BEVERLY RD Columbus Circle
4 NEW YORK AV CHURCH AV Columbus Circle
5 NEW YORK AV WINTHROP ST Columbus Circle
6 NEW YORK AV EMPIRE BL Columbus Circle
7 EASTERN PKWY NOSTRAND AVE Columbus Circle
8 EASTERN PKWY FRANKLIN AVE Columbus Circle
9 EASTERN PKWY WASHINGTON AVE Columbus Circle
10 FLATBUSH AV PLAZA ST E Columbus Circle
11 FLATBUSH AV BERGEN ST Columbus Circle
12 FLATBUSH AV ATLANTIC AV Columbus Circle
13 FLATBUSH AV DEKALB AV Columbus Circle
14 CANAL ST BOWERY Columbus Circle
15 CANAL ST MERCER ST Columbus Circle
16 AV OF THE AMERICAS THOMPSON ST Columbus Circle
17 AV OF THE AMERICAS W HOUSTON ST Columbus Circle
18 AV OF THE AMERICAS WAVERLY PL Columbus Circle
19 8 AV W 14 ST Columbus Circle
20 8 AV W 23 ST Columbus Circle
21 8 AV W 34 ST Columbus Circle
22 8 AV W 40 ST Columbus Circle
23 8 AV W 49 ST Columbus Circle
24 W 58 ST BROADWAY Columbus Circle
1 W 58 ST BROADWAY Midwood
2 9 AV W 50 ST Midwood
3 9 AV W 42 ST Midwood
4 9 AV W 34 ST Midwood
5 9 AV W 23 ST Midwood
6 W 14 ST 8 AV Midwood
7 7 AV S W 10 ST Midwood
8 VARICK ST CLARKSON ST Midwood
9 CANAL ST 6 AV Midwood
10 CANAL ST BROADWAY Midwood
11 CANAL ST MOTT ST Midwood
12 FLATBUSH AV DEKALB AV Midwood
13 FLATBUSH AV ATLANTIC AV Midwood
14 FLATBUSH AV BERGEN ST Midwood
15 FLATBUSH AV 8 AV Midwood
16 EASTERN PKWY WASHINGTON AVE Midwood
17 EASTERN PKWY FRANKLIN AVE Midwood
18 NOSTRAND AV EASTERN PY Midwood
19 NOSTRAND AV EMPIRE BL Midwood
20 NOSTRAND AV HAWTHORNE ST Midwood
21 NOSTRAND AV CHURCH AV Midwood
22 NOSTRAND AV BEVERLY RD Midwood
23 NOSTRAND AV NEWKIRK AV Midwood
24 NOSTRAND AVE AVENUE H Midwood

This map shows you every night-bus route in Brooklyn.

