B99 Is Brooklyn’s Latest Bus Route Connecting Midwood To Manhattan’s Westside

Brooklyn 99 may be your favorite precinct, but B99 is now the latest bus route in the borough. With New York City buses carrying as many passenger trips as the subways these days – Mayor Bill De Blasio said this morning that each service was carrying about 1.1 million passengers daily as the city reopened for Phase 3 today – a new nightly service has been added connecting Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The new route was launched on June 28th and connects those traveling from Midwood to Columbus Circle on Manhattan’s Westside. The route is part of the expanded bus service to help those working the night shift get around during the nightly MTA subway closures. All subway lines are closed nightly between 1:00 am and 5:00 am for enhanced cleaning of the system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new route follows the #2 subway line and is free. Buses on the new route will operate every 20 minutes from approximately, 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. every night. According to posted schedules, the first bus from Brooklyn Junction departs at 1:10 am and from Columbus Circle at 1:00 am.

MTA has also been installing plastic barriers across 4,800 local buses and 1,000 express buses. Some buses are getting a full-length polycarbonate slider by the operator’s seat and others are testing a full-length vinyl curtain – which the bus operator can slide back and forth when passengers board. Rear door boarding was implemented on March 23 to protect all frontline employees from the spread of COVID-19, but also meant no fares could be collected. Once the barriers are deployed, the MTA is expected to resume front-door boarding and fare collecting in August. Here’s the full list of stops and for your convenience they are posted here as well: