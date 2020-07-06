Fatal Fire Kills Two In Flatbush, Including 12 Year Old Boy

Shortly before 2 am this Monday, July 6, morning a deadly fire started inside of 30 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush. It killed two of the residents, and injured two others.

Among those killed in the fire was a 12-year-old boy, who died at Health + Hospitals/Kings County, and a 69-year-old man who died at Downstate Medical Center. An 82-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman were taken to Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

As of this morning, the 82-year-old was in critical condition and the 30-year-old was in stable condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal, and the identities of the deceased have yet to be released pending proper family notification.

30 Linden Boulevard is a five-story, 39 unit rental building that was constructed in 1915 and has since 2007 been owned by Linden 30 LLC, and managed by Bronstein Equities, LLC, both with the same address in Queens. Complaints filed with HPD indicate issues with heat and hot water this year, and in all there are 31 open violations. Since the building changed hand the number of rent-stabilized apartments has gone down to 36.