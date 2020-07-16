Briefing 7/16: A New Street Safety Bureau & Alcohol To Be Served Only To People Who Order Food

It’s Thursday! We are still living in a pandemic so please be sure to continue wearing face coverings and keep a distance when around others.
- To encourage residents to fill out the 2020 census and to raise awareness of the need for children to be counted, HITN, a non-profit organization, launched the ¡Tú Cuentas! 2020 Census Essay Writing Contest for fourth-grade students, we reported.
- Malik Walliams, a 21-year-old man, was shot on Sunday. Yesterday, he died from his injuries.
- “Bars and restaurants in New York City that fail to enforce coronavirus safety measures will be shuttered by the state if they rack up three violations,” the Daily News reported.
- “Three men in their twenties have just been arrested for the fatal shooting of a Brooklyn man outside of 221 E. 170 Street in the West Bronx’s 44th Precinct earlier this month,” AMNY reported.
- “The Brooklyn District Attorney will create a new Street Safety Bureau to beef up the NYPD’s poor investigation and follow-through on traffic violence cases — and work with lawmakers to create new bills to combat vehicular violence,” Streetsblog reported.
- Brooklyn Navy Yard is selling PPE online and at West Elm and Wegmans.
- “Governor Andrew Cuomo said that if New York City enters Phase 4 on Monday, it would not include any additional indoor activities,” ABC7 reported.
- “The city Office of Emergency Management has put out a contract proposal for an operator to run the ‘COVID-19 Hotels Program’ in case there is a flare-up of the killer pandemic that crippled the city for months,” the Post reported.
- “Democratic socialist Marcela Mitaynes won the District 51 state Assembly seat on July 16 after raking in more absentee votes than 26-year incumbent Félix Ortiz — making her the presumptive assemblywoman elect of the majority-Democrat district,” the Brooklyn Paper reported.
- Starting today, establishments are now only permitted to serve alcohol to people who are ordering food, Governor Cuomo announced.
- Governor Cuomo extended the special enrollment period for uninsured New Yorkers through August 15, 2020.
- The NYPD is “proposing changes to the rules that govern the suspension and/or revocation of press credentials issued to members of the media,” the Post reported.
- “Mayor de Blasio says 1,300 New Yorkers arrested for violating his curfew should still face charges,” Gothamist reported.
- Councilwoman Farah Louis announced she and at least 75 other people would celebrate the reopening of Suede Restaurant in East Flatbush this evening far surpassing the state’s mandate prohibiting gatherings of more than 25 people, we reported.
