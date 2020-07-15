Local Politicians Plan To Celebrate Restaurant Re-Opening Despite Pandemic Restrictions

Councilwoman Farah Louis announced she and at least 75 other people would celebrate the reopening of Suede Restaurant in East Flatbush Thursday far surpassing the state’s mandate prohibiting gatherings of more than 25 people.
The restaurant certainly does deserve to be celebrated – not only for its modern Caribbean fare, but also for feeding hundreds of essential workers at nearby hospitals during the height of the pandemic.
Folks we are at it again!!! Yesterday Suede Hospitality Group, @caribbeankitchenbk partnered up with some great people at Brookdale Hospital and brought over 150 meals to all their essentials workers there!!
However, the press release comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo restricted gatherings to 25 people during Phase 3 of the city’s reopening to limit the spread of coronavirus which has taken the lives of 7,189 Brooklynites since March. Other regions of the state that have entered Phase 4 are allowed gatherings of up to 50 people.
The restaurant, Suede, plans to have the gathering in its courtyard, which, per the restaurant’s posts on Instagram, currently has very limited seating.
Garden Dining 😍 We're OPEN !!! . •Quality Caribbean Food •Premium Ingredients . . Join us for outdoor dining ( VERY LIMITED| FIRST COME FIRST SERVE)
“It’s a 2-hour event, not everyone will be in at the same time,” Kristia Winter, Communications Director for Councilmember Louis told us. “They’ll flow in at different times and not everyone has RSVPed. We are definitely aware of the different measures in place to ensure safety. We’re working with the community board to make sure we’re not jeopardizing anyone’s safety.”
The staffer who answered the phone at the restaurant could not tell us what the current capacity of the back yard was.
