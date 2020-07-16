21-Year-Old Man Dies From Shooting Injuries

SHEEPSHEAD BAY – A 21-year-old man was shot on Sunday. Yesterday, he died from his injuries.

On Sunday, July 12 at around 12:40 a.m., 21-year-old Malik Williams, a young man from Starrett City, was shot in his face in front of a building on Shore Parkway between Mesereau Ct. and Haring Street, NYPD informs. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island, where he died from his injuries on Wednesday, July 15.

This was one of the shooting incidents that took place over the weekend. Of the 28 shootings citywide, almost half took place in Brooklyn.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.