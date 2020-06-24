Briefing 6/24: Food Mask Distribution, Family Of Five In One Bedroom & More

It’s Wednesday! The weather is beautiful outside. Please remember to keep wearing face-covering when outside and keep a distance.
- There were 292 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 331 cases from yesterday. There were also 28 new coronavirus-related deaths, compared to the 21 deaths from yesterday.
- Details on the $420 per public school student food benefits promised in May.
- NY, NJ, and CT require travelers from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for two weeks, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.
- A 30-year-old man is dead after being shot in the last night in Williamsburg.
- With few races called in Brooklyn, it will come down to absentee ballots, we reported.
- Beaches will open on July 1, there will be cooling centers, how to request hydrant cap and more.
- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams went on WNYC to talk “about his call for handling the spate of fireworks without calling 9-1-1 and his new plan for a recovery plan that fixes some of the City’s long-standing inequities.”
- “Normal courtroom decorum has not followed federal court hearings as they’ve moved to telephone conferences — so friends of a Brooklyn lawyer accused of torching an NYPD vehicle were able to publicly support him at a hearing Wednesday,” the Daily News reported.
- “Two years after a hit-and-run driver fatally ran over 4-year-old Luz Gonzalez on a Brooklyn sidewalk, the borough’s district attorney has announced a charge of ‘failure to exercise due care’ — minor charges that don’t do enough to hold the driver accountable, according to an attorney,” Streetsblog reported.
- What’s it like for a family of five to sleep in one bedroom? “It was already challenging before the pandemic. Then the stay-at-home order made it more complicated,” the NY Times reported.
- Starting today, patients at all 11 of New York City’s public hospitals can receive visits from one person at a time for up to four hours per day.
- On Saturday at 5 p.m., Senator Zellnor Myrie’s office, along with the Academy of Medical & Public Health Services, Inc., will be distributing food, face masks and helping neighbors complete the census with US Census Bureau representatives at St. Michael’s Church (352 42nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232).
- Grab-and-go meal hubs will continue to operate throughout the summer at 400 sites across the city starting on June 29th and will offer regular service from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Anyone in need of food is welcome, including those without children. If you are hungry, call 311 and ask for help.
