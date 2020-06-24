Man Shot And Killed In Williamsburg Last Night

WILLIAMSBURG – A 30-year-old man is dead after being shot in the chest and abdomen last night.

On Tuesday, June 23 at around 9:30 p.m., cops arrived in front of Williamsburg Houses on Eyck Walk to find a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull and was pronounced dead. As of now, his name has not been released. There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.