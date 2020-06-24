Man Shot And Killed In Williamsburg Last Night

WILLIAMSBURG – A 30-year-old man is dead after being shot in the chest and abdomen last night.
On Tuesday, June 23 at around 9:30 p.m., cops arrived in front of Williamsburg Houses on Eyck Walk to find a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.
He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull and was pronounced dead. As of now, his name has not been released. There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
