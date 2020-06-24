Quarantine Imposed On Visitors From Florida And Other States With High COVID-19 Numbers

Hosting family? Planning a business trip? Thinking of a long weekend away from your home state?

Starting at midnight tonight anyone arriving in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from states that have high COVID 19 numbers is expected to quarantine for 14 days. That includes residents returning home from these states, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier today.

Those found not in voluntary quarantine can be subject to mandatory quarantine and thousands of dollars in fines.

What is considered a high COVID – 19 number? A positive COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7 day rolling average – you can check the numbers at John Hopkins University site.

Currently, that means you need to plan carefully travel plans to and from the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah & Washington.

How will they enforce the quarantine? Governor acknowledged it was more of an honors approach, with penalties for violating if caught.