Briefing 6/19: Happy Juneteenth, Talks About Bike Lane On Brooklyn Bridge Roadway & More

It’s finally Friday! What a week, huh? Today is also Juneteenth. We did a post about it here with all the events throughout this day. Sunday is Father’s Day! Today was Governor Cuomo’s last daily briefing. But fear not; we will be bringing you our coronavirus briefing every day.
- There were 358 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 276 cases from yesterday. There were 39 new confirmed-coronavirus related deaths, compared to the 20 deaths from yesterday.
- Lawyers facing federal charges for firebombing NYPD van hope to be released on bail, NY1 reported.
- “A devoted Trump supporter who believes coronavirus is a hoax staged a one-man ‘protest’ at a Bed-Stuy coffee shop on Thursday over their ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign in the window,” Gothamist reported.
- The Department of Transportation is in talks with Mayor Bill de Blasio to study turning a roadway on the Brooklyn Bridge into a bike lane, the Brooklyn Paper reported.
- The coronavirus isn’t over, but New Yorkers are acting as if it were, the NY Times reported.
- “A Brooklyn landlord is requesting his tenants remove Black Lives Matter and anti-police signs from their window, fueling a small mutiny among residents of one Bushwick loft building,” Gothamist reported.
- NYC is entering Phase 2 on Monday. Here’s what it means.
- Illegal fireworks are going off all night. The city received 1,737 fireworks complaints in the first half of June, 80 times as many as it got in the same period last year, the NY Times reported.
- “New York City’s education oversight board is the latest to call for public schools, not the police, to manage the officers stationed on city campuses. During a virtual meeting Thursday, Panel for Educational Policy members approved a recommendation to transfer responsibility for the 5,100-member force to the city’s education department,” Chalkbeat reported.
- Even though you may be more house-bound than usual, there are still lots of ways to celebrate Father’s Day this Sunday around Brooklyn. Enjoy a take-out meal, a picnic, or gift dad something from a local shop. Check out some of our ideas.
- A pedestrian in Crown Heights was struck by a car last night and is currently in serious condition in the hospital, we reported this morning.
- Has the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre renovation been permanently delayed?
