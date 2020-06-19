Pedestrian Struck By Car In Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS – A pedestrian was struck by a car last night and is currently in serious condition in the hospital.

On Thursday, June 18 at around 11 p.m., a 59-year-old man was crossing the street on Utica Avenue, when a driver in a Nissan was driving on Eastern Parkway at Utica Avenue. According to the NYPD, the driver hit the pedestrian and he fell to the ground. He was unconscious and unresponsive when EMS got to the scene. According to the NYPD, the pedestrian was not crossing at the proper signal.

“Every time he was breathing, there was blood coming out of his mouth,” a witness at the scene said.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and is in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.