Celebrate Father’s Day in Brooklyn

Even though you may be more house-bound than usual, there are still lots of ways to celebrate Father’s Day (June 21St!!) around Brooklyn. Enjoy a take-out meal, a picnic, or gift dad something from a local shop.

Food Boxes

Celebrate with a burger kit from Williamsburg’s Concord Hill. The kit includes four patties, house-made buns, cheese, fixings, coleslaw, and truffle potato salad. You can also add a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine, and get cooking.

Or, grab dad a Father’s Day box from The Owl’s Head, with artisanal sausage and a choice of local IPAs or a bottle of wine, both of which are designed to go great with grilled sausages.

Drinks

Treat dad to some local brews, courtesy of Three’s Brewing, delivered everywhere in Brooklyn.

Try the Logical Conclusion IPA or the cult-favorite Vliet Pilsner.

If he prefers wine, check out Bed-Vyne Wines and Spirits, or Good Wine in Park Slope.

For the cocktail-loving dad, grab a four-pack of bottled Negronis from St. Agrestis.

Activities

Get some fresh air this Father’s Day, and enjoy a meal eaten in your neighborhood park. Prospect Park usually has plenty of room to spread out. Pack some sandwiches and a ball to toss around— classic.

Gifts

Grab dad an NPR puzzle from Annie’s Blue Ribbon, newly stocked just in time for Father’s Day.

If he’s more of a whiskey kind of guy, treat him to some round ice molds from Awesome Brooklyn, or a special mix master cocktail shaker.

Donations

Nothing says “I love you” quite like fighting for social justice. Make a donation in dad’s name to one of the charities fighting for racial equality, like NYCCTA, the New York City Committee for Trans Action, or The Okra Project, that fights for food justice in trans communities of color.

Flowers

Bring some joy and color inside with a special Father’s Day arrangement from a local Brooklyn florist. Many of our Mother’s Day favorites have special arrangements and baskets for this holiday as well, including the Take Me Out to the Ballgame bracket from Parkway Flower Shop.