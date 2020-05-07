Where to Order Last-Minute Mother’s Day Flowers

It’s not been an easy few months. We’ve seen our neighborhoods and our lives change completely, in what feels like the blink of an eye. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we hold onto our traditions, and celebrate at every opportunity, with any excuse. Luckily, Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Send your mom, aunt, stepmom, guardian, or woman who raised you some flowers this weekend and bask in the glow of doing something kind (and supporting a local business while you’re at it).

1502 Avenue J, between E. 15th and E. 16th streets.

Avenue J Florist is a Brooklyn institution, operating for over 85 years. They’re still offering next-day delivery on arrangements, perfect for those last-minute orders. The selection is quite extensive and starts at $39.99.

1096 Bergen Street, between Nostrand and New York avenues.

Although they aren’t currently available for Sunday deliveries, Barbara’s can still get flowers to Mom today through Saturday. We recommend their Deal of the Day, a designer’s choice arrangement that comes at a slightly lower price than the others.

566 Myrtle Avenue, between Classon Avenue and Emerson Place.

This Myrtle Avenue shop is still available for pick-up and delivery. To order and discuss arrangements, you only need to call them at (437)-763-6006.

Cornerstore, 1301 Gravesend Neck Road, between E. 13th and E. 14th streets.

Deja Vu still has plenty of options available for delivery from today till Sunday. Splurge on the garden of orchids, an arrangement of the delicate flower that comes in a pink box.

703 Manhattan Avenue, between Meserole and Norman avenues.

Order a tasteful bouquet from Greenpoint Floral, still available for limited delivery and pick-up. As they state on their website, due to demand and limited availability, all arrangements will be the florist’s choice although they will still try to honor the selection as much as possible. We don’t think you’ll have any problems.

6916 Fort Hamilton Parkway, between Bay Ridge Avenue and 70th Street.

The baskets from Parkway Flower Shop are almost too cute to be true. Their arrangements are fun and unique, and sure to bring the warmth of the season inside.

266 47th Street, between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

Delivery in time for Sunday is still available from Snowdrop, if you act quickly. Their arrangements are completely Instagrammable, with choices like the rainbow arrangement in a hatbox, or the sweet dream box arrangement, complete with macarons.

374 5th Avenue #3379, between 5th and 6th streets.

This Park Slope flower shop has lovely arrangements still available for delivery and pick-up. Their selection is organized mainly by color, with choice like a pastel medley, pretty in pinks, and dusky wines.