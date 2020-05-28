Briefing 5/28: Some Boro Park Businesses Have Reopened, Sunset Park Memorial Wall & More

It’s Thursday! The coronavirus is still out there. Please stay safe and practice social distancing. Don’t forget to cover your face! Here are some new numbers as of this afternoon:

There were 904 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 728 cases from yesterday, bringing the total to 198,255 cases in the City.

There were 63 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in NYC, compared to the 45 deaths from yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in the City to 16,673, with 4,742 probable deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the USA has now reached 100,000.

More coronavirus testing sites are coming to Brooklyn. Two testing sites will open the week of June 8 at 4002 Fort Hamilton Parkway and 6315 14th Ave. The location of the third site has yet to be announced, the Mayor said.

Domestic violence is on the rise amid the pandemic. The Healing Center in Bay Ridge told NY1, “The Healing Center says not only has it taken new cases over the past two months but some old ones have resurfaced.”

Sunset Park neighbors have set up a memorial wall for victims of the coronavirus, the Brooklyn Paper reported.

“A slew of businesses that have reopened in Brooklyn’s Borough Park — some in apparent violation of shutdown orders — are allowing customers to pack their stores as if the coronavirus pandemic never happened,” the NY Post reported.

New York City just became the first major U.S. city to prohibit the use of the dehumanizing and offensive term “alien” in local laws, rules, and documents. From now on, the term will be “noncitizen,” NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson Tweeted.

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Council Member Antonio Reynoso are introducing a bill to open street space for restaurants so they can begin serving outdoors as we start reopening. “This will be huge in getting our restaurants and their employees back on their feet,” Johnson said.

NYC to begin Phase 1 of reopening in the first or second week of June, the Mayor said.

“Posse up and get tested” – Governor Cuomo asks Chris Rock and Rosie Perez to educate neighbors, we reported.

No mask, no service – the Governor issues an executive order authorizing businesses to refuse entry to the mask-less, we reported.

Will the be the summer of outdoor dining?