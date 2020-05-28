No Mask, No Service – Governor Issues Executive Order Authorizing Businesses To Refuse Entry To The Mask-less

Not long ago, as the pandemic was rolling out, we wrote about the Southern Brooklyn businesses denying customers entrance if they were not wearing masks, and the rather unclear guidance provided by the authorities. That has changed as of today – Governor came to Brooklyn today to talk about just that.
This morning as he confirmed 1,768 new COVID-19 cases (total in New York State is now 366,733), Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order authorizing businesses to deny entry to individuals who do not wear masks or face-coverings.
“I’ve been working to communicate this message about masks and how effective they are. They are deceptively effective, they are amazingly effective. And we’ve made them mandatory in public settings, public transportation, et cetera,” Governor Cuomo said. “But when we’re talking about reopening stores and places of business, we’re giving the store owners the right to say, if you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in. That store owner has the right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store. You don’t want to wear a mask, fine. But you don’t then have a right to then go into that store if that store owner doesn’t want you to.”
The Governor also announced New York State will distribute one million masks to hardest-hit NYC neighborhoods, in addition to the more than 8 million already distributed to NYCHA developments, food banks, churches, and homeless shelters.
This is down right disgusting abuse of power, the governor has crossed the line. We all know how much he has been wearing his mask almost non of the time, but claims its effectiveness, where is the proof. Look at China they wear mask almost on a daily basis prior to the pandemic, but some how had huge numbers of contraction and deaths of the virus. He is all political if the president had said the very same thing, he would be up in arms and claiming that’s un American and discrimination. He is a man who says do what I say not as I do, just like his brother who got caught out in public, who was supposed to be in quarantine. If you are rich and in power the rules don’t apply coming from a man who regularly got haircuts, was his stylist properly protected from him. Absolute abuse of power, this is why NYS has such a high rate of people leaving. There tired of his bs and can not admit when he is at fault.