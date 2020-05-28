“Posse up and get tested” – Cuomo Asks Chris Rock And Rosie Perez To Educate Neighbors

Did Governor Andrew Cuomo imply that Brooklyn residents don’t listen to those who are not from Brooklyn this morning? It certainly sounded that way.

“So I’m trying different ways,” Governor said. “They didn’t like the state advertising, we’re now doing different state advertising. But I understand that I need reinforcements and I need help in communication. Especially, when I’m in Brooklyn, even though I’m half from Brooklyn, that doesn’t matter when you’re from Brooklyn. They want a full-fledged Brooklyn voice if they’re going to listen to a Brooklyn voice of authority.”

Those Brooklyn voices are those of Chris Rock and Rosie Perez, whom the Governor has enlisted to do advertisements for the state.

“I’m proud to be partnering with the governor to make sure that my hometown, my borough, my beloved borough of Brooklyn and all of New York most impacted communities have their resources,” Rosie Perez said at the press conference.” They need to stop the spread of this virus and to help spread the word about what we all have to do to beat this virus. In a Brooklyn there’s a saying, spread love the Brooklyn way. And I want to extend that to not just the outer boroughs, to the tri-state area, but to all of America, and to all the world. Spreading love the Brooklyn way means respecting your neighbors, respecting your communities, and the way you can do that is by getting tested, wearing a mask. That says, I love you and you love me. I respect you and you respect me back. I don’t care who you voted for. I don’t care who you’re going to vote for.”

“And for those who are not adhering to the guidelines, just know that you’re not just disrespecting yourself. You’re disrespecting your loved ones, your communities, your neighbors, everyone,” Perez said. “So please spread love the Brooklyn way. Get tested. Wear a mask, and let’s help fight this virus. We could do it.”

“People need to get tested. People need to make it a festive occasion. They need to posse up and get tested,” Chris Rock added. “Like, all the crew is getting tested. And the family should get tested. You know, if you love your grandmother, if you love your elderly mother, your elderly anybody, you should get tested. And it’s not just, you know, it’s wherever there are poor people, really. It’s wherever people are congested. So, yes it’s in East New York. Yes, it’s in Brownsville. But, you know, it’s also in Garrison Beach. It’s also in Marine Park. It’s also, you know? So, everybody that can get tested should get tested as soon as possible.”