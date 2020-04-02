Briefing 4/2: All Playgrounds Shut Down, Boro Park With High Number Of Cases, E-Bikes Legalized

Good morning! It’s the second day of April and the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus is increasing. So is the number of deaths. Each of these deaths matters. It was a human life. A child. A parent. A friend. A neighbor. Please continue staying at home to protect yourself and others around you.

