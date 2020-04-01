Rep. Max Rose Deployed To The National Guard To Assist In Coronavirus Relief Efforts

STATEN ISLAND – Congressman Max Rose will be deployed to the National Guard today to assist in coronavirus response efforts.

Rose, a captain in the Army National Guard, will serve as an Operations Officer in the Staten Island facilities for the upcoming weeks, his office said.

“Over the past month I have seen acts of incredible bravery and sacrifice by our first responders, nurses, doctors, and essential workers who never thought they’d be on the frontlines of a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rose said. “My activation and deployment is nothing compared to what our city, state, and country has asked of all them.”

“And it’s certainly nothing compared to the other men and women serving in uniform both here at home and overseas. I am just trying to do my duty and my small part.”

Rose, who represents the 11th Congressional District, served as an active-duty officer in Afghanistan from 2012-2013. While he is deployed, he will continue serving the district.

“I want to thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership in identifying and securing these critical sites for Staten Island and I look forward to serving my state beside so many dedicated public servants,” he said. “Like many Guardsmen and women across the country, I am leaving my day job to serve our nation. Unlike them, I will be able to return to it in order to vote if needed.”

“That’s a privilege and responsibility that I take very seriously,” he said. “I’m also grateful to have an amazing staff who will continue their work on behalf of Staten Islanders and South Brooklynites. Together, I know we will overcome this pandemic.”