Where to Order and Take Out Food: Gowanus

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult – the numbers and delivery hours dwindle as the days go on – please check before calling to be safe. Enjoy, and stay safe.

295 3rd Avenue, between Carroll and 1st streets.

Baba’s is offering pick-up and delivery Tuesday-Sunday. Try some of their classic comfort food, like their sloppy kielbasy sandwich, potato pierogies, or schnitzel bites.

Orders can be placed online.

191 7th Street, between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

Bison and Bourbon is offering a special delivery menu for Passover, with orders taken until April 6th. Any order placed by today, the 31st, will receive 5% off. Smoked pastrami, baked potatoes, gefilte fish, and kugels are all on the menu.

Orders can be placed online.

284 3rd Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.

Claro is offering a modified menu perfect for delivery. Make is a party with one of the mezcal flights, alongside mole negro, sopa de pollo, or frijoles guisados.

Orders can be placed online.

291 3rd Avenue, between Carroll and 1st streets.

Go for a classic cheese of pepperoni pie, or try Cotta Bene’s upside down pie, balsamic pie, or hot heroes.

Orders can be placed online.

604 Union Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Dig into some brisket, chicken wings, deviled eggs, and mac and cheese with a feast from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. They’ve also got vegetarian barbecue available, if that’s your thing, with choices like cremini mushrooms and grilled zucchini.

Orders can be placed online.

294 3rd Avenue, between Carroll and 1st streets.

You can order gluten, nut, and dairy-free baked goods from Everybody Eats. Try their cinnamon buns, banana muffins, or ciabatta.

Orders can be placed online.

433 3rd Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.

Fill your growler, or get a draft beer or cocktail to-go. Try barbecue fries, wings, brisket, or pulled pork to complete your meal.

Orders can be placed online.

439 3rd Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.

Get a pie fix from Four & Twenty. Try their salted caramel apple, chocolate chess, or lavender honey custard.

Orders can be placed online.

452 3rd Avenue, between 8th and 9th streets.

We love Indian food for comfort. There’s nothing better than a warm serving of chicken tikka masala, samosas, or lamb vindaloo.

Orders can be placed online.

Lucey’s Lounge

475 3rd Avenue, between 10th and 11th streets.

Lucey’s is offering large batched cocktails for both delivery and take-out. They also have their full bar and an abridged cocktail list, if you’re in the mood for something else.

Orders can be placed in person or at (718)877-1075.

575 Union Street, between Nevins Street and 3rd Avenue.

Warm-up with some leek and cauliflower soup, or try a smoked salmon sushi bowl from Mirror Tea House. They also have batched sake cocktails and beers available.

Orders can be placed online.

488 Carroll Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Try a Cuban sandwich, chicharrones, pollo a la plancha, or empanadas with delivery and take-out from counter-service restaurant My Cuban Spot. You can also DM them on Instagram for more information about foods you can freeze.

Orders can be placed online.

450 4th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.

Support Oaxaca Taqueria as they continue to offer free lunches for NYC’s children at their locations. You can try their tacos, burritos, or quesadillas and feel good about supporting a place that’s supporting the community.

Orders can be placed online.

437 3rd Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.

Try Sicilian, grandma, or classic pies from Pizza Bruno. They also have calzones and salads available, if you’ve had enough pizza.

Orders can be placed online.

574 President Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Strong Rope is open daily for to-go orders only. Stock up on their brews for the week when you do your shopping.

Orders can be placed in person.

550 3rd Avenue, between 13th and 14th streets.

Try Surfish’s ramen, chicharron sliders, black paella, or sweet plantains for delivery or pick-up. The spot has specials that they announce on Instagram, including free drinks or food with certain orders.

Orders can be placed at (718)788-8070.

473 3rd Avenue, between 10th and 11th streets.

Order Table 87’s coal-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, or pastas for take-out and delivery.

Orders can be placed online.

333 Douglass Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Threes is shipping to New York state, and delivering all through the Brooklyn neighborhoods. Order their house-crafted brews in bottle, can, or crowler form.

Orders can be placed online.

224 4th Avenue, between Union and President streets.

Taheni has been giving lots back to the community, offering free food to homeless and families in need. You can support them by ordering from their menu, or trying their pita, hummus, marinated chicken, or custard pudding specifically designed to take-home.

Orders can be placed online.

623 Sackett Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.

Buy nine crowlers from Wild East, get the tenth free. We can get behind a beer loyalty card! Stock up on your favorites with delivery or take-out.

Orders can be placed in-person or online.

Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work at my.bklyner.com.