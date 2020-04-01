Where to Order and Take Out Food: Gowanus

We, like you, are still trying to figure out how to navigate this new reality we’ve found ourselves in. There are a lot of uncertainties, but one thing we know for certain is that we love our local restaurants and we want to support them in any and all (safe) ways that we can. We’ll be rounding up our favorites from each neighborhood that are still offering take-out and delivery, here for you to consult – the numbers and delivery hours dwindle as the days go on – please check before calling to be safe. Enjoy, and stay safe.
Baba’s Pierogies
295 3rd Avenue, between Carroll and 1st streets.
Baba’s is offering pick-up and delivery Tuesday-Sunday. Try some of their classic comfort food, like their sloppy kielbasy sandwich, potato pierogies, or schnitzel bites.
Orders can be placed online.
Bison and Bourbon
191 7th Street, between 2nd and 3rd avenues.
Bison and Bourbon is offering a special delivery menu for Passover, with orders taken until April 6th. Any order placed by today, the 31st, will receive 5% off. Smoked pastrami, baked potatoes, gefilte fish, and kugels are all on the menu.
Orders can be placed online.
Claro
284 3rd Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.
Claro is offering a modified menu perfect for delivery. Make is a party with one of the mezcal flights, alongside mole negro, sopa de pollo, or frijoles guisados.
Orders can be placed online.
Cotta Bene Pizza
291 3rd Avenue, between Carroll and 1st streets.
Go for a classic cheese of pepperoni pie, or try Cotta Bene’s upside down pie, balsamic pie, or hot heroes.
Orders can be placed online.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
Dig into some brisket, chicken wings, deviled eggs, and mac and cheese with a feast from Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. They’ve also got vegetarian barbecue available, if that’s your thing, with choices like cremini mushrooms and grilled zucchini.
Orders can be placed online.
Everybody Eats
294 3rd Avenue, between Carroll and 1st streets.
You can order gluten, nut, and dairy-free baked goods from Everybody Eats. Try their cinnamon buns, banana muffins, or ciabatta.
Orders can be placed online.
Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue
433 3rd Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.
Fill your growler, or get a draft beer or cocktail to-go. Try barbecue fries, wings, brisket, or pulled pork to complete your meal.
Orders can be placed online.
Four & Twenty Blackbirds
439 3rd Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.
Get a pie fix from Four & Twenty. Try their salted caramel apple, chocolate chess, or lavender honey custard.
Orders can be placed online.
Kanan Indian
452 3rd Avenue, between 8th and 9th streets.
We love Indian food for comfort. There’s nothing better than a warm serving of chicken tikka masala, samosas, or lamb vindaloo.
Orders can be placed online.
Lucey’s Lounge
475 3rd Avenue, between 10th and 11th streets.
CHANGED OF PLANS A BIT AS WE FIGURE IT OUT We wish you could come in @luceyslounge but take it, take it to gooo Large format cocktails, delivery or take out (FAR PREFERRED) Call 718 877 1075 to place order get pushed to the front FULL BAR ABRIDGED COCKTAIL LIST FB EVENT & HOME FB PAGE HAS ALL THE DETAILS BE SAFE AMIGOS!!! #luceyslounge #fuckcoronavirus #bars #brooklyn
Lucey’s is offering large batched cocktails for both delivery and take-out. They also have their full bar and an abridged cocktail list, if you’re in the mood for something else.
Orders can be placed in person or at (718)877-1075.
Mirror Tea House
575 Union Street, between Nevins Street and 3rd Avenue.
Warm-up with some leek and cauliflower soup, or try a smoked salmon sushi bowl from Mirror Tea House. They also have batched sake cocktails and beers available.
Orders can be placed online.
My Cuban Spot
488 Carroll Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
CuBaNos • • • #mycubanspot #cubansandwiches #bestcubansandwich #bestsandwich #cubansoulfood #cubanfood #bestcubanfoodnyc #eaterny #thrillistnyc #infatuationnyc #grubstreet #nymag #nytfood #nytimes #eeeeeats #nyceats #brooklyneats #gowanuseats #foodpiciftheday #cubanfoodporn
Try a Cuban sandwich, chicharrones, pollo a la plancha, or empanadas with delivery and take-out from counter-service restaurant My Cuban Spot. You can also DM them on Instagram for more information about foods you can freeze.
Orders can be placed online.
Oaxaca Taqueria
450 4th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.
Taco Tuesday! ✨🌮 – Make sure you’re celebrating today right with some authentic Mexican Tacossss!! We’re open and serving up delicious eats all day! ✨🌮 – #tacotime #tacos #mexicanfood #taco #mexicanfood #foodporn #vegetables #beef #chicken #yum #oaxaca #burritos #worldcup #soccer #burrito #nyc #newyorkcity #nyceats #mexican #foodie #tacotuesday #foodgasm #food #nom #yummy #beans #rice #brooklyn #nyc #foodblog #guacamole
Support Oaxaca Taqueria as they continue to offer free lunches for NYC’s children at their locations. You can try their tacos, burritos, or quesadillas and feel good about supporting a place that’s supporting the community.
Orders can be placed online.
Pizza Bruno
437 3rd Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.
Try Sicilian, grandma, or classic pies from Pizza Bruno. They also have calzones and salads available, if you’ve had enough pizza.
Orders can be placed online.
Strong Rope Brewery
574 President Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
Starting today, each Monday, we are going to put out a new beer that will be available for Crowler pickup or delivery, only for that week!! This week we are putting out our 8.1% DIPA, BINE GIANT! Hopped with Columbus from @condzellasfarm, Cashmere from @chimneybluffshoppery and Glacier from @pedersenhopfarm, with pale malt, wheat malt and oats from @newyorkcraftmalt and 6-row from @1886malt. It’s super tasty with notes of fresh fruit, deep pine floral finish, and ready for your Crowler fill. #strongropebrewery #thinknydrinkny #nycbrewed #binegiant #dipa #nyhops #nymalt #cheerstolocal
Strong Rope is open daily for to-go orders only. Stock up on their brews for the week when you do your shopping.
Orders can be placed in person.
Surfish Bistro
550 3rd Avenue, between 13th and 14th streets.
Try Surfish’s ramen, chicharron sliders, black paella, or sweet plantains for delivery or pick-up. The spot has specials that they announce on Instagram, including free drinks or food with certain orders.
Orders can be placed at (718)788-8070.
Table 87
473 3rd Avenue, between 10th and 11th streets.
Order Table 87’s coal-fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, or pastas for take-out and delivery.
Orders can be placed online.
Threes Brewing
333 Douglass Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
Beer Release: Of The Essence – Grisette (4%), collaboration with @firestonewalker. In December of last year, we essentially became cross-country beer pen pals with Firestone, sharing recipes and ingredients with this trailblazing brewery from the Central Coast whom we really admire. We’re excited to announce the arrival of the first love child of our correspondence, Of The Essence. We hope that fans of Passing Time, our mixed culture Grisette, will appreciate this “alternate reality version” of PT. It’s judiciously dry-hopped with Saphir lending notes of lemon zest, citrus, thyme, black pepper and fresh baguettes. Of The Essence has a younger sibling who’s been gestating in French Oak barrels for a few months more as part of Firestone’s esteemed Barrelworks program. Stay tuned for the announcement of his/her arrival sometime in the near future. (For the record, we love both our children equally.) . . . Of The Essence will be available on tap at Gowanus and Greenpoint starting today. Growler fills available @theshopatthrees while supplies last.
Threes is shipping to New York state, and delivering all through the Brooklyn neighborhoods. Order their house-crafted brews in bottle, can, or crowler form.
Orders can be placed online.
Taheni Mediterranean Grill
224 4th Avenue, between Union and President streets.
Happiness comes with a side of hummus😋 . 📸: @dieteticaesthetic #halal #food #foodporn #foodie #instafood #foodphotography #yummy #foodstagram #delicious #instagood #foodblogger #love #foodlover #like #foodgasm #follow #dinner #healthyfood #foodies #restaurant #tasty #lunch #eat #photooftheday #healthy #chef #picoftheday #homemade #bhfyp #cooking
Taheni has been giving lots back to the community, offering free food to homeless and families in need. You can support them by ordering from their menu, or trying their pita, hummus, marinated chicken, or custard pudding specifically designed to take-home.
Orders can be placed online.
Wild East Brewing Co.
623 Sackett Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
$1 crowlers are officially a thing because we just made it happen at Wild East. We’re now handing out these crowler cards with every taproom purchase. It’s simple: After you buy 9 crowlers, you get the 10th for $1. (They’re laminated & sanitized for your safety too.) Keep them on hand and we’ll punch them every time you stop by. 🥊 🍻 . We also just launched a delivery option for those who need beer-to-go but prefer to stay at home. There’s a link on the crowler page of our website: wildeastbrewing.com > Shop > 32oz Crowlers to go. (Or you can follow the link in our bio.) . Same-day delivery is available starting at 12pm daily with a cutoff at 7pm. It’s a flat $5 fee and your delivery will be fulfilled by DoorDash or Postmates. Your order is usually en route within 15 mins of ordering. The delivery range is approximately 5-10 miles, or so we’ve been told. It’s still new to us, so please forgive any hiccups, but so far it’s been working out well! . Thanks so much for the overwhelming support the last few weeks. This is a strange & difficult time for all us, but we’re excited to keep bringing you beer however we physically & legally can make it possible. . #beerdelivery #beertogo #supportyourlocalbrewery #thinknydrinkny #nycbreweries #brooklynbreweries
Buy nine crowlers from Wild East, get the tenth free. We can get behind a beer loyalty card! Stock up on your favorites with delivery or take-out.
Orders can be placed in-person or online.
Keep in mind that this is a constantly updating situation, and information may quickly go out of date. Let us know if we’ve missed something, and make sure to call ahead before making any decisions. If you find this information useful, please become a subscriber and support our work at my.bklyner.com.
