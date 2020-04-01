10 Truly Affordable Housing Lotteries Open in Brooklyn

While we often discuss if affordable housing is actually affordable, here are a few new truly affordable Brooklyn housing lotteries currently open for applications.
755 and 765 Bedford Avenue Apartments, Bedford-Stuyvesant
- The building includes newly constructed three-bedroom units available through the lottery.
- Nine apartments are available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- Rent is $3,122 for the three-bedroom units, and households applying should have an income of at least $107,040. Households should be between 3-7 people. The maximum income for 7 people is $172, 120.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%).
- Applications close April 2, 2020.
2437 Pitkin Avenue Apartments, East New York
- The building includes newly constructed one- and two-bedroom units available through the lottery.
- There are a total of 10 units available, at 40% and 130% AMI (area median income).
- One-bedrooms start at $783 for one person making $26,846 – $28,880, two making $26,846 – $34,160, or three people making $26,846 – $38,440.
- Two-bedrooms start at $939 for two people with a combined income of at least $32,195.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%) residents of Manhattan Community Board 5 (50%), and municipal employees (5%).
- Applications close April 2, 2020.
146 Erasmus Street Apartments, East Flatbush
- The building includes three newly constructed units available through the lottery.
- There are one and two-bedroom apartment units available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- The one-bedroom rent is $1,749 for one person making $59,966 – $97,110, or up to three people making a total of between $59,966 – $124,930.
- Two-bedrooms are $1,999 for two people making $68,583 – $111,020. For five people, income can be $68,583 – $149,890.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%).
- Applications close April 3, 2020.
836 Monroe Street Apartments, Bedford-Stuyvesant
- The building includes three newly constructed units available through the lottery.
- There are one and two-bedroom units available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- Rent is $2,253 for a one-bedroom with one person making $77,246 – $97,110 or up to $124,930 three people. Rent is $2,719 for a two-bedroom with two people making $93,223 – $149,890.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%).
- Applications close April 6, 2020.
710 Grand Street Apartments, Williamsburg
- The building includes 2 newly constructed one-bedroom units available through the lottery, and offers washer/dryer in unit, video intercom, elevator, a rooftop with outdoor kitchen, dishwasher, balcony, and storage.
- The units are available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- Rent is $2,184 with one person making $74,880 – $97,110, two people making $74,880 – $111,020, or three people making $74,880 – $124,930.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%).
- Applications close April 7, 2020.
1705 East 17th Street Apartments, Midwood
- The building includes 11 newly constructed units available through the lottery, with studio, one-, and two-bedroom units, and offers a card-operated laundry room for additional fees, as well as a recreation room.
- The units are available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- Rent starts at $1,400 for a studio apartment with one person making $48,000 – $97,110 or two people making $48,000 – $111,020.
- One-bedroom apartments rent for $1,800 with one person making $61,715 – $97,110, and are also available for two or three people.
- Two-bedrooms apartments rent for $2,200 with two people making $75,429 – $111,020, and up to five people with a total income of $75,429 – $149,890.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%).
- Applications close April 10, 2020.
102 Quincy Street Apartments, Bedford-Stuyvesant
- The building includes 3 newly constructed units available through the lottery, with one- and two-bedroom units, and the building provides a bike room, balconies, and a card-based laundry system.
- The units are available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- Rent starts at $2,000 for a one-bedroom, with one person making $68,572 – $97,110 and up to three people making $68,572 – $124,930. Rent for a two-bedroom is $2,500, with two people making $85,715 – $111,020 and up to five people making $85,715 – $149,890.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%).
- Applications close April 14, 2020.
701 Quincy Street Apartments, Bedford-Stuyvesant
- The building includes 2 newly constructed units available through the lottery, and offers stainless steel appliances as well as in-unit washer/dryer.
- The units are studios and one-bedrooms available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- Studios are $1,850 with one person making $63,429 – $97,110. Rent for one-bedrooms is $2,150 with one person making $73,715 – $97,110 and up to three people making $73,715 – $124,930.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%).
- Applications close April 14, 2020.
15 Hunterfly Place Apartments, Bedford-Stuyvesant
- The building includes 3 newly constructed units available through the lottery, with one- and two-bedroom units. The building includes stainless steel appliances and rooftop access.
- The units are available at 130% AMI (area median income).
- Rent for a one-bedroom is $2,150 for one person making $73,715 – $97,110 and up to three people making $73,715 – $124,930.
- Rent for a two-bedroom is $2,350 with two people making $80,572 – $111,020 and up to three people making $80,572 – $149,890.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%).
- Applications close April 16, 2020.
Fountain Seaview A2, East New York
- Fountain Seaview A2 is a residential building located at 911 Erskine Street. It has a community room (appointments only), bike room, laundry room, outside recreation area, and parking (additional fees apply).
- The building includes 199 newly constructed units available through the lottery, with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
- The units are available at 30%, 40%, 50% and 60% AMI (area median income).
- Studios start at $328 for one person making $13,440 – $22,410 or two people making $13,440 – $25,620. One-bedrooms start at $419, two-bedrooms start at $509, and three-bedrooms start at $582.
- A percentage of units is set aside for applicants with disabilities (mobility – 5%, vision/hearing – 2%) residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5 (50%), and municipal employees (5%).
- Applications close May 27, 2020.
You can apply for NYC’s affordable housing lottery here.
Comments