Wednesday, Aug 25: Heat Wave, Beach, Crash, Garbage, Banks, and more.

We have another heat advisory in effect today and tomorrow, with the heat index going up to 96 F or 97 F today and even higher at 97 F or 98 F tomorrow.

Last night six-year-old Hiromi Tamy was killed by a reckless driver in Dyker Heights. Our hearts are broken 💔 for her mother who saw it happen and the rest of her family and loved ones.

Sunset Park branch of Banco Popular is seeking approval for a state program that would give them millions in public deposits in exchange for offering services for vulnerable populations.

A candidate for Councilmember Alan Maisel's seat (D46) who lost in the Democratic primary will be running as a Republican in the general election in November.

Sanitation Department is installing hidden cameras to catch illegal dumpers of garbage in East New York with some success as complaints about garbage soar.

A 30-year-old driver has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after killing a 6-year-old Hiromi Tamy in Dyker Heights on Tuesday evening, steps from her home.

2021 is on track to be the deadliest year for traffic since Mayor de Blasio took office in 2014. There have been 166 traffic fatalities so far this year, according to city data, up from 128 at the same time last year. The mile-long stretch of 12th Avenue where Hiromi was killed last year recorded 30 crashes on the street that injured nine people.

The cameras are one part of a new effort to stem illegal dumping and other trash issues, which have seen an uptick around the city since the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Katie Honan for THE CITY.

Popular Bank is seeking to create a Banking Development District (BDD) that would give them millions in public deposits in exchange for offering services for vulnerable populations.

To gain approval for the proposed district in Sunset Park, Popular Bank will have to demonstrate “not only that the community is in serious need of banking services, but also that this need is not being met by existing nearby financial institutions.”

Popular Bank did not present such data at the Community Board hearing.

However, the committee voted unanimously to approve the proposal with conditions including an increase in the proposed mortgage and business loan amounts; a stipulation that the bank regularly report back to the community on the program’s impact; and a provision that encourages the bank to support nonprofit housing development.

Ever wanted to be on stage?

BAM is putting on the Venice Biennale-winning opera, Sun & Sea, at BAM Fisher, which for the performance will be transformed into a beach, with real sand - twenty-five tons of sand in fact and is hiring locals, no experience necessary.

The former staffer for various government agencies placed fourth in the June Democratic primary.

The attorney Robert Mazzuchin had previously been selected to appear on the Republican and Conservative party lines for the race; neither party held a primary for the seat.

Mazzuchin told Bklyner that he no longer planned to campaign for the seat. But New York’s complicated election laws limit the ways in which a candidate can be removed from the ballot.

Today's 😷 💉 Data:

Data collected between January and August across the city shows that of fully vaccinated New Yorkers, only 0.33% were diagnosed with COVID, and 0.02% were hospitalized, and only 0.003% died. 96.9% of COVID hospitalizations across the city are unvaccinated individuals, Dave Choksi, NYC Department of Health Commissioner informed. It is possible that more than 0.33% of vaccinated people got COVID over that time period, had no symptoms, and did not get tested.

"The most effective way that unvaccinated people can protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated. And the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant is why we strongly recommend that even fully vaccinated people take some precautions such as wearing a mask in public, indoor settings," Choksi said at this morning's press conference.