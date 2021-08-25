BAM seeks local “beachgoers” (and at least one dog) for upcoming performances of Sun & Sea

Ever wanted to be on stage?

BAM is putting on the Venice Biennale-winning opera, Sun & Sea, at BAM Fisher, which for the performance will be transformed into a beach, with real sand - twenty-five tons of sand in fact.

They are looking to hire some locals to perform as beachgoers on their beach, while the cast of 13 vocalists explore climate change. Beachgoers will need to be aged 12+, fully vaccinated against COVID19, and available for all performances and one dress rehearsal, but otherwise, there are no restrictions and they hope for as diverse a crowd in every way as possible.

Performances run September 14-19 and 22-26. Anyone interested in joining the cast of beachgoers, please complete and submit this form no later than Tuesday, August 31.