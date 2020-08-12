Two More Murders In Brooklyn Last Night

BROOKLYN – Two fatal shootings last night/this morning took place just hours apart – one in Sheepshead Bay and one in Crown Heights.

First, on Tuesday, August 11 at around 9:40 p.m., a 19-year-old man and an unknown person reportedly got into a dispute around Coyle Street and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay. The young man was shot in the chest and was taken to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled the location on foot, and the young man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not yet been released.

As of last week, there has been just one other murder in the 61st Precinct this year, which encompasses Kings Bay, Gravesend, Sheepshead Bay, and Manhattan Beach. Last year, there were three. Shootings have stayed the same compared to last year in the precinct. In 2019, from January to now, there were three shooting incidents and three shooting victims. This year, the number is the same, as of last week. The numbers have not been updated for this week.

Then, on Wednesday, August 11 at around 1:22 a.m., a 28-year-old man, whose name has not yeat been released, was shot on St. Marks Avenue near Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights. Cops found him with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to Interfaith Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of last week, there have been 13 murders in the 77th Precinct, which encompasses the northern portion of the Crown Heights, and a portion of Prospect Heights. Two of the murders took place over the weekend. Last year, there were just six. Shootings have more than doubled so far this year compared to the same time period last year, police data shows. In 2019, from January to now, there were 16 shooting incidents, with 20 shooting victims. This year, there have been 36 shooting incidents, with 40 shooting victims. The numbers haven’t been updated since August 9.

Both murders are currently being investigated. As of now, no arrests have been made.