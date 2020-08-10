Two Murders In The 77th Precinct This Weekend

CROWN HEIGHTS – Two people were shot and killed in the 77th Precinct over the weekend. Shootings have more than doubled in the 77th this year.

First, on Saturday, August 8 at around 4:05 a.m., cops found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso on Buffalo Avenue between Park and Sterling Places. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was soon pronounced dead. The NYPD has not yet released his name.

Then, on Sunday, August 9 at around 5:47 p.m., cops found a 53-year-old man shot in the head inside the Lincoln Terrace Park. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of last week, there have been 11 murders so far this year in the 77th Precinct, which encompasses the northern portion of the Crown Heights, and a portion of Prospect Heights. Last year, there were just six. Shootings have more than doubled so far this year compared to the same time period last year, police data shows. In 2019, from January to now, there were 15 shooting incidents, with 16 shooting victims. This year, there have been 35 shooting incidents, with 39 shooting victims. The numbers have yet to be updated for this week.

Both weekend murders are currently being investigated. As of now, no arrests have been made.