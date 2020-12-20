This Week In Brooklyn: Tipping Delivery Workers, Pfizer, And Suing The NYPD

We’re nearing the end of the year, and what a year this has been! We hope you are all staying warm and keeping safe because we are still in a pandemic. The daily number of people admitted to NYC hospitals for suspected COVID 19 in Friday’s report is 158. The hospitalization rate per 100,000 is now 3.1%. The number of new cases is 2,805. And the seven-day rolling average is 6.16%.