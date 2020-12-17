News

Biggest Snowfall In Years Means Perfect Snow For Sledding

Keira Wingate|
Sledding happening throughout Prospect Park. Keira Wingate/Bklyner

The biggest downfall the city has seen in years brings the perfect weather for holiday fun – sledding, building a snowman, or a snowball fight. Snowfall came racing down at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour, with Brooklyn getting anywhere between 6-12 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

“The amount of snow we saw in the last 24 hours was the most we’ve seen since January 2016,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in today’s City Hall. He went on to say that we shouldn’t see more snowfall after 1 p.m. today. In the usual slide show, it says the best place to stay his home but brave Brooklynites braced the cold weather at the best sledding spots throughout Brooklyn.

Sledders shout “1..2..3” before heading down the hill in Prospect Park. Keira Wingate/Bklyner

With the weather being around 31 degrees today, sledding may be the best way to warm you up. NYC Parks is encouraging people throughout the city to bundle up and go for a joy ride down one of the many sledding hills throughout Brooklyn, wearing a mask to go along with your gloves.

Wondering where to go? Here are sledding locations in Brooklyn:

If you want to take a break from sledding, build a snowman instead. Keira Wingate/Bklyner

There are other places to go sledding throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island as well.

 

