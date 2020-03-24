Thanks For Supporting Bklyner!

Please join us so we can keep going. my.bklyner.com.

It was a little surreal when Governor Andrew Cuomo the other day listed out the essential services that need to stay open in a crisis: “shipping, media, warehousing, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities, banks and related financial institutions, and other industries critical to the supply chain.”

But as someone glued to the media, and producing it, that feels so true right now.

This is going to be a horrible year for the media business, as for so much of the economy. Our advertisers are struggling to pay their employees — much less spend on marketing. Many of our readers do not know where their next paycheck is coming from. Alt-weeklies are collapsing left and right.

Subscription publishers like us are relying on you to subscribe because you find what we’re doing here important: our daily briefings, our stories about everything from Zainab’s moving piece on the travails of a cabbie to Ellie’s hyperlocal takeout updates, opinion pieces from regular people and community leaders.

We know many of you are struggling too – and we are here for you. Drop us a line at Editor@bklyner.com. If our stories have helped you – share them. If you think we are doing a good job or not such a good job – let us know, too.

Here’s a little sliver of good news: We’ve had nearly 100 new subscribers join since I wrote to you all that we’ve taken down our paywall. That’s $500 a month we can spend on telling stories! So if you’re reading this and think this work is important, please join us at my.bklyner.com so we can keep going.

We truly cannot do it without your support.

Thank you!

Liena