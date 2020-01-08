More Snow Squalls Expected Noon To Midnight Today

Scattered snow showers + gusty winds = snow squalls and hazardous travel.

Many of us had to google what on earth was a snow squall when it hit us back in December. “Snow squall is a sudden, intense period of moderate to heavy blowing snow lasting around 30 minutes to 1 hour,” New York City Emergency Management Department says, with winds so strong as to cause sudden, brief whiteouts.

Limited visibility makes travel extremely dangerous for all on the road.

National Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory for NYC, noon to midnight. Expect winds of 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph.

