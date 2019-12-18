Danger: Snow Showers Expected This Evening

Did you just get a squall warning on your phone? The National Weather Service has issued a Snow Squall Warning for all of Long Island.

What on earth is it? A Snow Squall is “a sudden, an intense period of moderate to heavy blowing snow”, which the authorities expect to threaten the evening commute, and an arctic cold front passes through the region.

“A strong but brief line of snow showers, or squalls, may accompany the front, lasting around 30 minutes to 1 hour,” NYC Emergency Management informs. “These squalls produce strong wind gusts that may cause brief whiteout conditions, limiting visibility and making travel extremely dangerous.”