Police & Fire

Second Victim Comes Forth, Grand Jury Indicts Gynecologist Aaron Weinreb

Liena Zagare|
Dr. Aaron Weinreb. (Photo via Ny Community Hospital)

We reported back in November that the director of gynecology at a local hospital was arrested by the FBI for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

This Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Grand Jury for the Eastern District of New York indicted Aaron Weinreb on two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

According to court records, around May 18, 2019, the FBI learned that Dr. Aaron Weinreb, a gynecologist at NY Community Hospital, had sex with a then-14-year-old boy, John Doe #1, prior to that date.

Based on the charges in the indictment, a second victim has come forward, John Doe #2, and Aaron Weinreb is being charged with a criminal sexual act in the third degree for events that took place in September of 2019 as well.

It is a criminal offense to persuade, coerce, or have sex with anyone younger than 18 years old.

Dr. Weinreb is currently out on bail, pending arraignment on the above charges.

Liena Zagare

