Reporters Are Not Invincible. Get Well Soon!

The last time I saw photojournalist extraordinaire and Marine Park neighbor Todd Maisel in flesh was at an ICE rally in Flatbush. He whacked me in the head with his cameras looking for a better angle on a story he was shooting for AM New York, before heading out to shoot the now-infamous Purim parties in Crown Heights that may have been the source of infection for many in Brooklyn.

We chatted – Todd used to freelance for us before joining AM New York. I told him to be careful. This morning I texted him to check in and learned that on Monday, Todd was diagnosed with COVID-19. He says he’s one of the lucky ones. So far the symptoms have been light, and he complained in messages that “Cabin fever is worst.” I sincerely hope that he’s right.

The Marine Park resident has been in his usual fashion documenting the first responders and covering breaking news across the city. He’s generally thought of a ubiquitous. As are so many other reporters out there.

“I should have been more careful. I always thought I was bulletproof,” Todd, who’s survived 9/11, the war in Iraq in 2003, and Sandy, told me.

Todd cannot wait to get back out of his house, where he’s stuck with two goldfish and plans to observe social distancing afterward as well.

His advice now to the rest of us – “Stay away from crowds. Social distancing – nobody is bulletproof.”