Protest Iran Escalations and March in Solidarity with the Jewish Communities this Weekend

Today Mayor Bill De Blasio held a press conference along with Police Commissioner Dermot Shea and NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller to update the public on last night’s international developments – the killing of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander in an airstrike in Baghdad ordered by President Trump. New York’s defenses are now on high alert.

“I think it’s really important for New Yorkers to understand that we are now potentially facing a threat that’s different and greater than anything we have faced previously,” Mayor De Blasio said.

In response, Brooklynites and New Yorkers are rallying tonight at 7 p.m. at Senator Schumer’s residence in Park Slope to demand representatives speak out against escalations with Iran and denounce the Trump administration’s recent assassinations of Iran military officials. Organized by NYC Democratic Socialists of America.

In response to recent anti-Semetic crimes, on Sunday, at 11 a.m. Jewish communities and allies will gather together in a solidarity March at Foley Square and walk the Brooklyn Bridge.

The march is hosted by multiple non-profit organizations, including the New York Board of Rabbis and the UJA-Federation of New York.

“When anti-Semitism strikes our community, we stand up and stand together. This Sunday, January 5, we will march through our streets — proud, united, and strong. The 1.5 million Jews of our great city and region will not stand down,” the UJA Federation stated. “We will not be intimidated. We invite New Yorkers of every background to stand with us and say no to hate and no to fear.”

