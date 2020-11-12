Progressive Women For Antonio Reynoso

Women leaders from across New York City have formed a “Progressive Women for Antonio” group to show their support for Antonio Reynoso’s bid for Brooklyn Borough President.

“New York City needs progressive fighters, and that’s why Brooklyn needs Antonio Reynoso as its next Borough President,” activist Cynthia Nixon said. “I am excited to endorse Antonio because he has fought for and delivered real progressive victories — from increasing resources for our public hospitals and women’s health to funding for our schools to demanding police accountability — throughout his career. I know he will continue and build on this work from the BP’s Office.”

Progressive Women for Antonio includes Nixon, Council Members Helen Rosenthal, and Margaret Chin; State Senator Jessica Ramos; Assemblymember-elect Marcela Mitaynes; City Council candidates Jennifer Gutiérrez and Sandy Nurse; and District Leader Shaquana Boykin.

“Having worked with Antonio for the past seven years, I’ve had a front-row seat to his commitment to lifting all voices,” Rosenthal said. “He fought for his community, determined to bring environmental justice to garbage truck routes, and increase access to recycling. He leads by example — surrounding himself with powerful women and listening to them.”

Reynoso currently represents the 34th District, which includes Bushwick, Ridgewood, and Williamsburg, in City Council, and is term-limited, having been elected in 2013. He has served as Chair of the Sanitation Committee for both terms. He is running to replace Eric Adams, who has reached his term limit and is running for NYC Mayor. Reynoso is running against Council Member Robert Cornegy Jr., Khari Edwards, and Pearlene Fields, who announced her run Wednesday, Nov. 11, morning.

Reynoso has been racking up endorsements since he announced his run in June of 2019. Just two months ago, Reynoso was endorsed by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, State Senator Julia Salazar, Assemblymember Maritza Davila, District Leader-elect Kristina Naplatarski, and District Leader Samy Nemir Olivares.

“I am honored to have the support of these progressive champions. Our borough’s future depends on us working together to bring about the changes we need to ensure a just recovery for our working families,” Reynoso said. “The challenges facing our borough and our city are daunting, but I know that we can come back stronger. I’ve been delivering for my community and our city my entire career —I am ready to be the Borough President all of Brooklyn can count on.”