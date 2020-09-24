Antonio Reynoso Endorsed By Jumaane Williams, Julia Salazar For Borough President Run

BROOKLYN – The race for the next borough president is underway. As of right now, three people are running, hoping to take the seat in 2021. Today, current Council Member Antonio Reynoso was endorsed by several elected officials including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and State Senator Julia Salazar.

“These are tough times for New York City’s best borough. Between the pandemic, a reeling economy, systemic racism, and a continued assault from the White House on our values – everything we hold dear is under attack,” Reynoso said. “But Brooklyn’s diversity, creativity, and grit give us strength. To have the support of such fearless, progressive leaders from across our borough is inspiring and energizing, and I’m ready to take Brooklyn to the next level.”

Reynoso is running against Council Member Robert Cornegy Jr. and Khari Edwards. NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray is also said to be mulling a run. The current position is held by Eric Adams, who has reached his term limit and is running for NYC mayor.

“Brooklyn needs a Borough President who is a fierce champion for working people and social justice – the times we are living in demand nothing less. That’s why I’m supporting Antonio Reynoso,” Williams said. “I’ve been with Antonio in the political trenches, when it was tough and powerful leaders were pushing back; and he always kept his word, standing strong to lift up all communities to make our city a better place for everyone.”

“We’ve fought together to address systemic racism and to demand income-targeted, affordable housing, better policing and safer streets,” he continued. “I’m excited to stand with him as he runs to make Brooklyn the absolute best it can be.”

Reynoso currently represents the 34th District, which includes Bushwick, Ridgewood, and Williamsburg, in City Council. He began in 2013 and is serving his second term in office. He has served as Chair of the Sanitation Committee for both terms. Most recently, he sponsored a bill, along with a few other council members, that would make outdoor dining a permanent fixture in the city.

“For his constituents and for young elected officials like myself, Antonio Reynoso has modeled what it means to lead with courage and integrity, and to truly bring the voices of the people into the City Council with him,” Salazar said. “Antonio has worked relentlessly to identify the problems facing our communities and to take action to resolve them-from making our shared streets in Brooklyn safer for all of us, to fighting for climate justice and waste equity in our neighborhoods. I’m thrilled to support Antonio in his campaign to become Brooklyn’s next Borough President and to continue working together on behalf of everyone who calls Brooklyn home.”

Other elected officials who also endorsed Reynoso include Assemblymember Maritza Davila, District Leader-elect Kristina Naplatarski, and District Leader-elect Samy Nemir Olivares.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work side by side with Antonio and he has always been a fierce and unwavering advocate for social justice,” Naplatarski said. “Whether it’s police reform, environmental justice, housing affordability, or supporting local businesses, Antonio is a tenacious fighter for the issues that affect the most vulnerable in our City. I am fully confident that Antonio will be the Borough President Brooklyn needs to lead us through these tough times and ensure that all Brooklynites have the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”