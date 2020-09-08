Openings and Closings: Picnics, Prosciutto, and Pad Thai

This week we welcome a whole host of new spots, including several rooftops and places perfectly designed for outdoor dining. Try something new, like a tlayuda perhaps, or go back to old bar-food favorites. Sadly, we also say goodbye to a Brooklyn Institution. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

Openings:

705 59th Street Unit A, between 7th and 8th avenues.

This new bakery had their soft opening in June. They’ve got tons of deliciously adorable custom cakes, as well as bubble tea and pastries.

225 Wythe Avenue, between N. 3rd Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

View this post on Instagram [ Team ] 💪🏼 A post shared by Blank Street (@blankstreetcoffee) on Aug 30, 2020 at 9:06am PDT

Blank Street Coffee opened up two weeks ago, with zero-emission coffee carts around the neighborhood in Williamsburg. They also boast no single-use plastics and a mean looking pastry list.

7803 3rd Avenue, between 78th and 79th streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai Food NYC. (@come.on.thai.cuisine) on Aug 11, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

This new Bay Ridge spot is operating out of a wonderfully quaint storefront and serving up all of your Thai favorites. Grab curry puffs, green curry shrimp, or classic Pad Thai.

951 Dean Street, between Classon and Franklin Avenues.

You can pretty much pick up everything you need from Days Cafe in Crown Heights. They’ve got coffee, pastries, vinyl, plants, and sundries. It’s the morning sister of Wild Birds Brooklyn, a bar and live music venue in the same spot.

343 Franklin Avenue, between Lexington and Greene Avenues.

This new Bed-Stuy cafe had their soft opening in July. They’re serving up freshly made tortillas, vegan horchata, tetelas, and breakfast tlayuda.

1489 Fulton Street, between Tompkins and Throop Avenues.

IV Purpose, a new black-owned sports restaurant in Bed-Stuy, opened up in the last few months. Grab some classic bar food, like wings and burgers, and top it off with their happy hour beer and shot for $5.

65 Kent Avenue, between N. 11th and N. 10th Streets.

This new Williamsburg Caribbean spot opened at the end of July. You can enjoy your braised oxtail, plantains, or picnic basket right next to the water. Drinks are flowing, and the vibes are just the tropical escape you need right now.

86 N. 11th Street, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.

Get some true outdoor dining with the N. 11th Street Cookout. Sit at picnic tables and try their fries, soft pretzels, elote, and burgers in the heart of Williamsburg.

458 Myrtle Avenue, between Waverly and Washington Avenues.

Osteria Brooklyn, Clinton Hill’s latest Italian spot, opened up last month. Grab a charcuterie board, tortellini with prosciutto, and of course, pizzas.

2 Morgan Avenue, between Rock Street and Flushing Avenue.

There’s nothing too devilish about this new East Williamsburg vegan spot— except maybe their sinful-looking croissants. Seitan Rising is 100% employee-owned, queer run, and serving up some of the most interesting vegan pastries in the borough.

302 Metropolitan Avenue, between Driggs Avenue and Roebling Street.

This new Williamsburg restaurant has a completely weatherproof outdoor seating set-up. Sip one natural wines and munch on “rustic American” fare, including charred shishito peppers, toasted pound cake, and monkfish katsu sandwiches.

32 Starr Street, between Cypress and St. Nicholas Avenues.

Tong had their soft opening early last month in Bushwick, and serves Thai small plates and cocktails. Try the Naem Khluk, or crispy rice, Isaan-style beef and beef liver sausage, or oysters on the half-shell.

Closings:

818 Franklin Avenue, between Eastern Parkway and Union Street.

In a huge blow to Brooklynites everywhere, Butter & Scotch has decided to close its Crown Heights doors. The spot, famous for their cakes and fun cocktails, announced the closing on their Instagram four days ago. They’re selling off their bar and bar-ware, and will continue selling their cakes online.

313 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Hart Street and Dekalb Avenue.

Eater reports that the Bushwick cafe and coffee shop, the Skilled Archer, has closed after two years. Reports come from neighbors and a note taped to the front door.