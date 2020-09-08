Openings and Closings: Picnics, Prosciutto, and Pad Thai

This week we welcome a whole host of new spots, including several rooftops and places perfectly designed for outdoor dining. Try something new, like a tlayuda perhaps, or go back to old bar-food favorites. Sadly, we also say goodbye to a Brooklyn Institution. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.
Openings:
Barley Time
705 59th Street Unit A, between 7th and 8th avenues.
View this post on Instagram
Just a little obsessed with the ocean buddies 🦈🐠🐢 . . . #milkshake # strawberry #birthday #bakery #bake #baker #baked #bakedgoods #bakersfield #bakerylife #bakers #bakersofinstagram #cake #cakes #cakestagram #cakedecorating #cakedesign #cakeart #bread #breads #breadmaking #breadlover #breadboard #breadporn #nycfood #nycfoodie #nycfoodies #barleytime #nyc #brooklyn
This new bakery had their soft opening in June. They’ve got tons of deliciously adorable custom cakes, as well as bubble tea and pastries.
Blank Street Coffee
225 Wythe Avenue, between N. 3rd Street and Metropolitan Avenue.
View this post on Instagram
Blank Street Coffee opened up two weeks ago, with zero-emission coffee carts around the neighborhood in Williamsburg. They also boast no single-use plastics and a mean looking pastry list.
Come On Thai Cuisine
7803 3rd Avenue, between 78th and 79th streets.
View this post on Instagram
This new Bay Ridge spot is operating out of a wonderfully quaint storefront and serving up all of your Thai favorites. Grab curry puffs, green curry shrimp, or classic Pad Thai.
Days Cafe
951 Dean Street, between Classon and Franklin Avenues.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Friday! We’re open today until 3pm for all your end of week caffeine needs. Grab a bottle of wine, some handmade soap from @vellumstsoapcompany and some sage for a nice post work week relaxation session. We got you!. . . . . . #coffee #cafe #soap #brooklyn #brooklynmuseum #crownheights #crownheightsbrooklyn #prospectpark #prospect #nyc #newyorkcity #newyork #brooklyncoffee #11238 #pastry #tgif #espresso
You can pretty much pick up everything you need from Days Cafe in Crown Heights. They’ve got coffee, pastries, vinyl, plants, and sundries. It’s the morning sister of Wild Birds Brooklyn, a bar and live music venue in the same spot.
For All Things Good
343 Franklin Avenue, between Lexington and Greene Avenues.
View this post on Instagram
Waiting for the days we can all hang inside. Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend!!!
This new Bed-Stuy cafe had their soft opening in July. They’re serving up freshly made tortillas, vegan horchata, tetelas, and breakfast tlayuda.
IV Purpose
1489 Fulton Street, between Tompkins and Throop Avenues.
IV Purpose, a new black-owned sports restaurant in Bed-Stuy, opened up in the last few months. Grab some classic bar food, like wings and burgers, and top it off with their happy hour beer and shot for $5.
Kokomo
65 Kent Avenue, between N. 11th and N. 10th Streets.
View this post on Instagram
ANNOUNCING! 🥂🍹🍻Whether you like it shaken, stirred, hoppy, or with a “pop”… it’s all coming SO soon! Stay tuned. The menu will be one-of-a-kind and feature exceptional mixology by one of New York’s finest… @raelpetit! #thirstynyc #infatuationnyc // pic by @moite_foodphotography x @byniche
This new Williamsburg Caribbean spot opened at the end of July. You can enjoy your braised oxtail, plantains, or picnic basket right next to the water. Drinks are flowing, and the vibes are just the tropical escape you need right now.
N. 11th Street Cookout
86 N. 11th Street, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
Get some true outdoor dining with the N. 11th Street Cookout. Sit at picnic tables and try their fries, soft pretzels, elote, and burgers in the heart of Williamsburg.
Osteria Brooklyn
458 Myrtle Avenue, between Waverly and Washington Avenues.
View this post on Instagram
@osteriabrooklyn #thankyou to @sognotoscano #grazieragazzi #takingshape #osteriabrooklyn 🇮🇹♥️🇮🇹 #brooklyn #nyc #newyork #queens #newyorkcity #manhattan #bronx #hiphop #ny #music #statenisland #love #rap #longisland #art #harlem #photography #fashion #newjersey #bushwick #usa #covid #instagram #brooklynbridge #williamsburg #artist
Osteria Brooklyn, Clinton Hill’s latest Italian spot, opened up last month. Grab a charcuterie board, tortellini with prosciutto, and of course, pizzas.
Seitan Rising Vegan Cafe
2 Morgan Avenue, between Rock Street and Flushing Avenue.
View this post on Instagram
we are open today 8am -6pm! pictures is a small assortment of pastries available today. from left to right: chocolate cinny bun, chocolate croissant, plain croissant, tomato focaccia, funfetti raspberry cookie, raspberry fig oat bars (gf + sf!), and rosemary strawberry corn scones (gf + sf!). we’ve also got plenty of sammies for brunch n lunch, some salads, coffee, and more. full pastry menu will be up on the stories soon-ish. hope to see y’all soon! 🥀❣️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . #vegan #whatveganseat #veganfoodshare #veganpastry #vegansofig #vegansofny #nycvegan #vegannyc #pastry #foodporn #veganfoodporn #edible #eeeeats #veganeeeeats #pastry #seitan #womeninbusiness #womenownedbusiness #queerowned #employeeowned #workerowned #vegancafe #veganbusiness
There’s nothing too devilish about this new East Williamsburg vegan spot— except maybe their sinful-looking croissants. Seitan Rising is 100% employee-owned, queer run, and serving up some of the most interesting vegan pastries in the borough.
Strangeways
302 Metropolitan Avenue, between Driggs Avenue and Roebling Street.
View this post on Instagram
Come celebrate the long weekend with us today or (and?) tomorrow! Open for lunch til 3:30 and dinner all night – book a table on Resy or just walk on in! #strangewaysbk #strangebutnotastranger #williamsburg #brooklyn #nyc #EEEEATS #outdoordining #dinelocal #eatlocal #supportlocal #eatdrinkshare #naturalwines #craftcocktails #globalcuisine #seasonalmenu #labordayweekend #longweekend #weekendvibes
This new Williamsburg restaurant has a completely weatherproof outdoor seating set-up. Sip one natural wines and munch on “rustic American” fare, including charred shishito peppers, toasted pound cake, and monkfish katsu sandwiches.
Tong
32 Starr Street, between Cypress and St. Nicholas Avenues.
View this post on Instagram
HALF SHELL, FULL FLAVOR! Chef Jade loves raw oysters, back home a popular way to eat them is mixed up as a yum. At Tong he’s reinvented this classic on the half shell. Each seasoned with lemongrass, chilli jam, lime leaf, and shallot eats like its own little yum! . . . #tongbtooklyn #thaifood #bushwick #brooklyn #กับแกล้ม #kubklaem #อร่อย
Tong had their soft opening early last month in Bushwick, and serves Thai small plates and cocktails. Try the Naem Khluk, or crispy rice, Isaan-style beef and beef liver sausage, or oysters on the half-shell.
Closings:
Butter & Scotch
818 Franklin Avenue, between Eastern Parkway and Union Street.
View this post on Instagram
The time has come to bid our quirky, divey, sparkly, raunchy, feisty, tiny bar at 818 Franklin Ave adieu. It has been our home for the past 6 years so it’s extremely hard to let it go, but it doesn’t make sense to hold on to the space if we can’t have YOU there to warm the bar seats. We will miss the wild nights, the hot fudge sundaes, the spontaneous karaoke, and allllllll the drunk dialing to congress (though no one said that has to stop). Help us send 818 Franklin off in style, we’ve got a bunch of booze and bar tools that need new homes. You can shop everything online for pick up on 9/12 from Butter & Scotch. @allison_kave and @keavylandreth will be there to hand off the purchased goods so please swing by and say hello (and goodbye)! We love you all and could not be more grateful for the community we built together in this very special place! Keep on smashing the patriarchy, vote in November, and let’s all raise a glass to 818! 💗🥂 xoxo, Keavy, Allison, Steph, Sophie, and the whole Butter & Scotch crew P.S. Don’t worry though our cake 🎂 isn’t going anywhere! We will still be selling our famous Birthday Cake until the world runs out of frosting and sprinkles.
In a huge blow to Brooklynites everywhere, Butter & Scotch has decided to close its Crown Heights doors. The spot, famous for their cakes and fun cocktails, announced the closing on their Instagram four days ago. They’re selling off their bar and bar-ware, and will continue selling their cakes online.
The Skilled Archer
313 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Hart Street and Dekalb Avenue.
View this post on Instagram
Awesome photo by our new friends @feedyourheartnyc. Pictured: French Toast with Honey Butter and Berry Compote(all made from scratch), House made Turkey Sausage and Egg Sandwich, and Tater Tots. #brunch #breakfast #cafe #brooklyn #bushwick #foodie #delicious #eeeeeats #nyc #food #latte #coffee #halal
Eater reports that the Bushwick cafe and coffee shop, the Skilled Archer, has closed after two years. Reports come from neighbors and a note taped to the front door.
