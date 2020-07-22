Openings and Closings: Life Must Go On Edition

Things continue to change very quickly here in Brooklyn. Small businesses, as we all know, are struggling under the weight of this new reality, trying (like we are) to figure out what works best for them. To try to accommodate some of this constant change, we will be updating you here on what we know. You’ll be able to find permanent closings, reopenings, and new openings. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

Openings:

988 Atlantic Avenue, between Grand and Classon avenues.

Brooklyn Noosh, a new bar and restaurant, opened in Bed-Stuy a few weeks ago. The spot has a large and sweetly lit backyard garden, with bar classics like burgers, wings, and kebab on the menu.

Mr. Bao

179 5th Avenue, between Berkeley and Lincoln Places.

Signage has gone up on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue for a new spot. There aren’t many details on an opening date or a menu, but we’ll assume bao will play a part.

236 7th Avenue, between 4th and 5th streets.

This new Thai street food and bubble tea spot opened on 7th Avenue in Park Slope. Items on the menu include steamed dumplings, yum mock duck, and brown sugar bubble teas. The spot has seating in a backyard available for guests.

803 8th Avenue, between 8th and 9th streets.

This new spot from local chef and cookbook author Allison Arevalo will finally be opening July 27th after months of delays from contracting and COVID.

90 Kent Avenue, off of N. 7th Street.

Williamsburg’s food-stand bonanza has reopened, this year with a take-out only model— a far cry from their usually packed walk-up only system.

44 5th Avenue, between Dean and Bergen streets.

The first Brooklyn location of this chain will open in about two weeks, according to their Instagram. The spot serves a variety of dogs, including classic beef, chicken, polish, and deep-fried Italian sausage.

492 5th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets.

This French wine bar and small bites spot opened in May of this year. Charcuterie, avocado toast, and of course, lots of wine are on the menu to eat at a freshly built outdoor patio. Only wines made by female winemakers are available.

Closings

The iconic Brooklyn Heights coffee shop closed this month after being in business for 42 years. “Thank you for being with us during this journey; you will always hold a special place in our hearts,” the eatery posted on their website. Customers are encouraged to send photos and memories to cranberryscoffee@gmail.com.

365 Van Brunt Street, between Coffey and Dikeman streets.

This Red Hook bar hasn’t closed forever, but will look very different going forward. Now Fort Defiance General Store, the spot will never reopen as a restaurant, and will instead act as a grocery and provisions shop.

788 Franklin Avenue, between St. Johns and Lincoln Places.

Glady’s Rum Bar closed last month due to the financial stress and failed negotiations with their landlord, they announced on their Instagram.

577 Union Avenue, between N. 10th and N. 11th streets.

Jimmy’s Diner in Williamsburg closed this month after 13 years in business. “The level of gratitude we feel for having been able to feed you, to get to know you, to host your birthday lunches and hangover brunches, your first dates and your engagement dinners, simply put, is beyond words,” the diner wrote on their Instagram.

212 Greene Avenue, between Cambridge Place and Grand Avenue.

Clinton-Hill’s Michelin-starred restaurant The Finch closed after more than five years. “Our team has put an incredible amount of energy into what we do, and I feel so proud of all the work they have done, especially the work they have done to take care of each other. But for some time now, we have spent much of our energy fighting against the end of this restaurant rather than enjoying its life. And we can no longer sustain that effort,” owner Gabe McMackin wrote on the restaurant’s Instagram, adding that they will do something again soon.

391 Van Brunt Street, between Coffey and Van Dyke streets.

Red Hook’s The Good Fork closed after 14 years on June 28th, a friend of the owners and fellow restaurant St. John Frizell wrote on Instagram. “Yesterday was the last night of business for this beautiful little place: the Good Fork. Ben and Sohui’s restaurant is a major monument in the geography of my life — my first restaurant job in NYC, and the birthplace of too many lasting friendships to count. I’ll always be a little in awe of what my dear friends were able to accomplish here, and I’m so fortunate that I get to continue working with these amazing people at Gage & Tollner,” he wrote.