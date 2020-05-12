Openings, Reopenings, and Closings

Things continue to change very quickly here in Brooklyn. Small businesses, as we all know, are struggling under the weight of this new reality, trying (like we are) to figure out what works best for them. To try to accommodate some of this constant change, we will be updating you here on what we know. You’ll be able to find permanent closings, reopenings, and new openings. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe.

Openings

321 Starr Street, between Cypress and St. Nicholas avenues.

A new wine shop from Fabrizio Pirolo opened to the public on March 21st, selling local wines and spirits, as well as organic, biodynamic, and natural wines. Starr Wines is open daily from 1:00pm-8:00pm, only for curbside pick-up. The shop is still closed to the public, but orders can be placed online in advance.

Town Market and Iris Cafe

360 Furman Street, between Bridge Park Drive and Joralemon Street.

The owners of the former Brooklyn Heights restaurant Iris Cafe will reopen the spot, along with a new specialty grocery store at Pier 6. The grocery store will be nearly 8,000 square feet, and will offer locally sourced options as well as other favorites.

Reopenings

455 Myrtle Avenue, between Waverly and Washington avenues.

Bar Bolinas is opening back up today, serving a limited take-out menu. Call ahead for pick-up for now, with online ordering and delivery coming in the next few days. Try the portobello burger, tres leches, or nachos, with wine and cocktails coming soon.

Blue Door Souvlakia

8413 3rd Avenue, between 84th and 85th streets.

Get your Greek fix from Blue Door, now reopened for contactless pick-up and delivery. Try their feta with sesame and honey, spanakopita, lemon potatoes, or pork souvlaki.

818 Franklin Avenue, between Union Street and Eastern Parkway.

Butter & Scotch is back with exactly what everyone needs right now— booze and cake. They’re limiting the number of orders to 20 per day, so make sure you get in there quickly. All walk-up orders are Venmo-only, and delivery is available Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. You can view the full menu here, but it includes batched drinks, cake slices, brownies, and unicorn treats.

550 Vanderbilt Avenue, between PAcific and Dean streets.

Grab breakfast or lunch from Ciao, Gloria, as well as pastries made in-house every morning. The shop is now open from 9:00am-3:00pm, although that is subject to change based on demand. Pasta night kits, cookie dough to-go, picnics for the park, and more “fun stuff” are still to come.

85 Broadway, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.

Williamsburg cool-girl spot Diner is back at it again, with a limited and ever-changing menu. They’ve got lots of drinks on the menu, like batched mezcal negronis, horchata, and beers by the bottle. Pair it with their fried chicken sandwich, flautas, or smoked trout salad.

El Cofre

454 Myrtle Avenue, between Waverly and Washington avenues.

Grab some Dominican favorites from El Cofre, now back open for take-out business. Try the half chicken, with a side of yellow rice and beans— a neighborhood favorite.

239 5th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.

This Park Slope Korean favorite has reopened its doors after a brief closure. The menu is a bit different, with prepared dishes that you can finish off at home— and there’s nothing more comforting than pulling a bubbling rice cake fundido hot from the oven. The menu changes frequently, so make sure you’re checking their website for new additions.

386 5th Avenue, between 6th and 7th streets.

This Park Slope Thai staple is back in business. Grab an order of pork dumplings, pad see ew, or spicy basil fried rice and bask in the glow of a triumphant return.

438 Myrtle Avenue, between Waverly and Clinton avenues.

Grab a lunch special for only $7.95 from Myrtle Thai, with options like massaman curry, pad thai, and basil fried rice.

31 Greenpoint Avenue, off of West Street, and 43 N. 5th Street, between Wythe and Kent avenues.

Ovenly has reopened two of their Brooklyn locations for take-out. Grab your cookie, cake, and coffee fix, with only cashless ordering. Delivery will be available soon.

7523 3rd Avenue, between 75th and 76th streets.

Order from Tanoreen for lunch or for dinner. They’re even adding new dishes to the menu, like a savory spinach and feta katayef. Add on an order of crispy halloumi, chicken fetti, and baklava.

561 Myrtle Avenue, between Classon Avenue and Emerson Place.

Get your fix from The Emerson on Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Treat yourself to burgers and tater tots provided by Burgers in the Backyard, with the bar “lemonade stand-ing” drinks as well. Grab an IPA, pilsner, margarita, or Sammy’s punch, for take-out and walk-up orders only.

Permanent Closings

280 5th Avenue, between Garfield Place and 1st Street.

The Brooklyn Blue Ribbon location on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue has “For Rent” signs in the window. The spot, part of one of the city’s favorite restaurant groups, opened in 2001. There’s been no official word from the company yet about the closing.

495 Lorimer Street. Between Powers and Grand streets.

Eater reported that wholesale brand Gimme! Coffee has permanently closed their NYC locations in Williamsburg and Nolita, after 16 years in the city.

Please let us know of any others you know and we will gladly share.