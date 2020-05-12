Openings, Reopenings, and Closings

Things continue to change very quickly here in Brooklyn. Small businesses, as we all know, are struggling under the weight of this new reality, trying (like we are) to figure out what works best for them. To try to accommodate some of this constant change, we will be updating you here on what we know. You’ll be able to find permanent closings, reopenings, and new openings. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe.
Openings
Starr Wines
321 Starr Street, between Cypress and St. Nicholas avenues.
A new wine shop from Fabrizio Pirolo opened to the public on March 21st, selling local wines and spirits, as well as organic, biodynamic, and natural wines. Starr Wines is open daily from 1:00pm-8:00pm, only for curbside pick-up. The shop is still closed to the public, but orders can be placed online in advance.
Town Market and Iris Cafe
360 Furman Street, between Bridge Park Drive and Joralemon Street.
The owners of the former Brooklyn Heights restaurant Iris Cafe will reopen the spot, along with a new specialty grocery store at Pier 6. The grocery store will be nearly 8,000 square feet, and will offer locally sourced options as well as other favorites.
Reopenings
Bar Bolinas
455 Myrtle Avenue, between Waverly and Washington avenues.
COMING SOON!! 😍 We are slowly opening up delivery and pick up for our restaurants @allswellnyc @barbolinas. We will be posting hours and offerings soon! Are very excited to open up again even in the limited capacity that we can. Endless gratitude for your support to us and the members of our staff during such uncertain times. We miss you! ❤️ #Williamsburg #Clintonhill #delivery #trying #creative #ways #to #move #forward Special Thanks to our friends and family @gentlandhyers for the great Crispy Chicken Sandwich Photo!😘
Bar Bolinas is opening back up today, serving a limited take-out menu. Call ahead for pick-up for now, with online ordering and delivery coming in the next few days. Try the portobello burger, tres leches, or nachos, with wine and cocktails coming soon.
Blue Door Souvlakia
8413 3rd Avenue, between 84th and 85th streets.
Tsiknopempti at Blue Door tonight! Don’t miss out on all our delicious meats!! 😋 • • • #tsiknopempti #bluedoor #bluedoorny #bluedoorsvl #souvlaki #gyro #greekfood #greekfoodie #greekfoodporn #greece #greekkitchen #goodporn #eeeeeats #bayridgefoodie #bayridge #bayridgeeats
Get your Greek fix from Blue Door, now reopened for contactless pick-up and delivery. Try their feta with sesame and honey, spanakopita, lemon potatoes, or pork souvlaki.
Butter & Scotch
818 Franklin Avenue, between Union Street and Eastern Parkway.
Butter & Scotch is back with exactly what everyone needs right now— booze and cake. They’re limiting the number of orders to 20 per day, so make sure you get in there quickly. All walk-up orders are Venmo-only, and delivery is available Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. You can view the full menu here, but it includes batched drinks, cake slices, brownies, and unicorn treats.
Ciao, Gloria
550 Vanderbilt Avenue, between PAcific and Dean streets.
Grab breakfast or lunch from Ciao, Gloria, as well as pastries made in-house every morning. The shop is now open from 9:00am-3:00pm, although that is subject to change based on demand. Pasta night kits, cookie dough to-go, picnics for the park, and more “fun stuff” are still to come.
Diner
85 Broadway, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
Williamsburg cool-girl spot Diner is back at it again, with a limited and ever-changing menu. They’ve got lots of drinks on the menu, like batched mezcal negronis, horchata, and beers by the bottle. Pair it with their fried chicken sandwich, flautas, or smoked trout salad.
El Cofre
454 Myrtle Avenue, between Waverly and Washington avenues.
Grab some Dominican favorites from El Cofre, now back open for take-out business. Try the half chicken, with a side of yellow rice and beans— a neighborhood favorite.
Haenyeo
239 5th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.
We are SO excited to bring back the dukboki fundido! Boxed and ready for you to assemble – enjoy our saucy & spicy fundido w/ hot & gooey cheese in the comfort of your own home! We’re also offering our small batch kimchi and our latest addition to the upcoming menu- our delectable seafood scallion pancake with shrimp, squid, and chili pepper. All can be ordered via the link in our bio or simply email us at hello@haenyeobk.com We will be offering these for pick-up and delivery starting tomorrow Monday 4/27 through Wednesday from 12-5 Please place your orders now as supply is limited. Stay tuned here for more info and offerings later this week.
This Park Slope Korean favorite has reopened its doors after a brief closure. The menu is a bit different, with prepared dishes that you can finish off at home— and there’s nothing more comforting than pulling a bubbling rice cake fundido hot from the oven. The menu changes frequently, so make sure you’re checking their website for new additions.
Luck Thai
386 5th Avenue, between 6th and 7th streets.
This Park Slope Thai staple is back in business. Grab an order of pork dumplings, pad see ew, or spicy basil fried rice and bask in the glow of a triumphant return.
Myrtle Thai
438 Myrtle Avenue, between Waverly and Clinton avenues.
Grab a lunch special for only $7.95 from Myrtle Thai, with options like massaman curry, pad thai, and basil fried rice.
Ovenly Greenpoint and Williamsburg
31 Greenpoint Avenue, off of West Street, and 43 N. 5th Street, between Wythe and Kent avenues.
Ovenly has reopened two of their Brooklyn locations for take-out. Grab your cookie, cake, and coffee fix, with only cashless ordering. Delivery will be available soon.
Tanoreen
7523 3rd Avenue, between 75th and 76th streets.
Chef Rawia’s NEW culinary creation: The usually sweet KATAYEF turned into savory pockets filled with feta & spinach or zaatar & halloumi or lamb, yogurt & toasted almonds baked to a golden brown. Order by the piece through our app under Daily Specials. 📸: Zaatar 😋 • • • #tanoreen #katayef #ramadan #takeout #delivery #zaatar #lamb #bestchef #michelinrestaurants #weekend #mothersday
Order from Tanoreen for lunch or for dinner. They’re even adding new dishes to the menu, like a savory spinach and feta katayef. Add on an order of crispy halloumi, chicken fetti, and baklava.
The Emerson
561 Myrtle Avenue, between Classon Avenue and Emerson Place.
Get your fix from The Emerson on Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Treat yourself to burgers and tater tots provided by Burgers in the Backyard, with the bar “lemonade stand-ing” drinks as well. Grab an IPA, pilsner, margarita, or Sammy’s punch, for take-out and walk-up orders only.
Permanent Closings
Blue Ribbon Brooklyn
280 5th Avenue, between Garfield Place and 1st Street.
The Brooklyn Blue Ribbon location on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue has “For Rent” signs in the window. The spot, part of one of the city’s favorite restaurant groups, opened in 2001. There’s been no official word from the company yet about the closing.
Gimme! Coffee
495 Lorimer Street. Between Powers and Grand streets.
Last weekend (5/1-5/3) in honor of International Workers Day, and in celebration of our baristas, we donated $5 of every bag of Rally sold to Gimme's Barista Relief Fund. Together y'all helped raise $725 in one weekend for our baristas out of work during this global health crisis. So far in total, the Gimme! community has raised $2,684.00. Thank you!!
Eater reported that wholesale brand Gimme! Coffee has permanently closed their NYC locations in Williamsburg and Nolita, after 16 years in the city.
