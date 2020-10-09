Openings and Closings: Guyanese, Greenwood, and Groceries

Welcome back to another week of Openings and Closings. This week we have lots of hellos, including a new beachfront rooftop, coffee shops, vegan, and several expansions. Sadly, we also say goodbye to a Dyker Heights institution as well as a Park Slope favorite. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

190 Beach 69th Street, off of Rockaway Boulevard.

Bar Marseille recently opened in the Rockaways, serving French food and a weekend brunch. The spot also boasts a rooftop cocktails lounge where you can sip their drinks like The Room 666 or The French Kiss. Don’t mind if we do!

601 Livonia Avenue, between Sheffield and Georgia avenues.

BKReader reports that Bklyn Blend has opened a new location in East New York. Guests at the new location will be able to enjoy Mason Noir Wines, the Oregon Winery known for being founded by the first ever black man to be named Best Young Sommelier.

740 5th Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets.

A new location for Chilo’s has opened in Greenwood, right across from the cemetery. Try their tacos and grab a margarita for good measure.

434 Humboldt Street, between Jackson and Withers streets.

Cozy Royale, a new restaurant from The Meat Hook, opened on September 8th in East Williamsburg. Burgers, little neck clams, salt cod dip, and cocktails are on the menu.

93 Howard Avenue, between Halsey and Hancock streets.

Cuts and Slices, the popular Bed-Stuy pizza spot, expanded its purview in the last week to include one of its neighboring buildings to keep up with demand.

60 Greenpoint Avenue, between Franklin and West streets.

Pop-up Edith’s in Paulie Gee’s will be staying “indefinitely”, Eater reports. They’re expanding their menu to include a fish bahn mi in collaboration with local favorite Di An Di.

117 Meserole Avenue, between Manhattan Avenue and Calder Street.

This new Greenpoint coffee shop opened in early September. They’re serving pour-over coffees, pastries, and She Wolf bread out of their small space. Enjoy your bounty at one of their tables if you’re lucky enough to grab one.

410 Utica Avenue, between Montgomery and Crown streets.

The Guyanese restaurant German’s Soup has recently opened in a new and larger space in Crown Heights. It’s an update from their former East Flatbush location, but will still be serving their classic soups and curries. Several new items have been added to the menu as well, including egg balls, roti flatbread, and Mittai, or fried cinnamon pastry sticks.

39 Clifton Place, between Grand Avenue and St. James Place.

This new Clinton Hill plant-based cafe opened within the last few weeks. They’re offering vegan nachos, empanadas, drip coffee, vegan croissants, and market items. The spot is woman and trans owned.

98 N. 11th Street, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.

The newest location of the axe-throwing beer bar opened in September in Brooklyn. Here, there’s no alcohol yet, but you can throw axes with drinks from neighboring 11h Street Cookout, who’s partnered with the bar.

292 Bedford Avenue, between S. 1st and Grand streets.

This Australian restaurant is opening its fourth NYC location in Williamsburg this week on October 10th. The spot will have things like shrimp pappardelle, glazed crispy tofu, and their OG Burger on the menu.

335 Bedford Avenue, between S. 3rd and S. 4th streets.

This new wine spot opened in Williamsburg on September 2nd, serving as a tasting room.

Minnows Bar

167 Nassau Avenue, between Diamond and Jewel streets.

Minnows opened officially in Greenpoint to the public forum weeks ago. Already they’ve gained some note for their “mystery drink” called Pond Water. If that’s not your thing, they’ve got a hot cocktails menu available, grasshoppers, beers, and hotdogs on the menu, too.

Dekalb Market Hall, 446 Albee Square West.

Miznon, the Mediterranean restaurant in Chelsea Market opened a new location inside the Dekalb Market Food Hall early this month. They’re serving things like pitas, mesabaha, and roasted cauliflower.

369 5th Avenue, between 5th and 6th streets.

The 5th Avenue BID announced on Instagram last week and local spot Mura had opened another location across from their original on 5th Avenue in Park Slope. The new restaurant offers poke and ramen dishes.

3371 Shore Parkway, between Sheepshead Bay Road and E. 19th Street.

This vegan kofteh chain opened a new location in Sheepshead Bay four weeks ago. Try their juices, vegan tacos, or bowls.

New Bar from Endswell Owners

71 Lafayette Avenue, between S. Portland Avenue and S. Elliot Place.

Commercial Observer reported that the owner of French bistro Endswell will be opening a new pub in Fort Greene, where the Irish bar Mullanes used to be. No name has been announced yet, but owners told the Observer that they’d have modern riffs on classic cocktails, and would bring the Irish theme along.

111 N. 5th Street, between Bedford Avenue and Berry Street.

This month-long pop-up started its Williamsburg residency on October 2nd. Over 150 brands are showcased at the spot, including Partake Foods, Acid League, Olson, and Sunscoop.

195 Smith Street, between Warren and Baltic streets.

Savelli opened recently on Smith Street in Boerum Hill. The spot is serving up wine and cocktails, as well as pizza, bruschetta, salmon, and tiramisu.

SevenGrain Army Williamsburg

88 Roebling Street, between N. 6th and N. 7th streets.

Eater reported that the sequel to Scratchbread, Sevengrain Army, would be opening soon in Williamsburg. The original closed five years ago, and will not be reborn in the new space. The owner told Eater that the Sevengrain army won’t be a bakery, and will have a much larger menu.

6517 18th Avenue, between 65th and 66th streets.

Grab some freshly milled steamed rice rolls at this new Bensonhurst spot that opened last month. Try their shrimp rice rolls, or go for your favorites smothered in chili oil.

8 St. Marks Place, between 3rd and 4th avenues.

The Bearded Baker has been at local markets and shops for years, and is finally opening a brick and mortar location in Boerum Hill. “Just wanna say thank you to everyone that;s come out and supported along the way,” he wrote on Instagram. Known for sweets, the spot will presumably sell the bakers cookies, scones, breads, and cakes.

289 5th Avenue, between 1st and 2nd streets.

A sign went up in the window of what used to be Gristmill in Park Slope announcing new tenants Tutt’ Appost. The new spot will serve Italian food and Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas, and will be opening “soon”.

724 Sterling Place, between Bedford and Franklin avenues.

Ursula, a New Mexican-inspired cafe and bakery from those behind The Awkward Scone, opened at the end of September in Crown Heights. Already the spot has received lots of acclaim, with write-ups in the New York Times, Eater, and Gothamist. Burritos, sopaipillas, and coffees are all on the menu.

Closings

441 7th Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets.

Eater reports that Camperdown Elm in Park Slope has closed, citing an unanswered phone and disconnected website. The restaurant hasn’t made a post to their Instagram in over 16 weeks.

365 5th Avenue, between 5th and 6th streets.

Park Slope’s Du Jour Bakery announced on their Instagram that they would be closing on Sunday, October 18th. “You’ve shared your lives with us and allowed us to be a part of your families, and for that we are forever grateful,” they said.

130 Franklin Street, between Milton Street and Greenpoint Avenue.

Greenpoint New Orleans bar Magazine has closed. Citing an uncooperative landlord and seven months of a pandemic, they had their last day last week.

351 5th Avenue, between 4th and 5th streets.

Park Slope’s Japanese spot Mori has announced via their website that they’re closing indefinitely. They hope to reopen in 2022 if they find a spot in a new location, and are still doing next-day grocery delivery.

7201 8th Avenue, between 72nd and 73rd streets.

After 84 years in Dyker Heights, New Corner is closing. Their legendary run earned them a place on the “best red sauce in NYC” list, as well as a loyal following.

149 Smith Street, between Bergen and Wyckoff streets.

The Boerum Hill bike shop and general store Regular Visitors closed in early September.

495 Lorimer Street, between Powers and Grand streets.

Samesa restaurant in Williamsburg has shuttered its doors. According to their Instagram, they closed at the end of September.