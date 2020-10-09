Openings and Closings: Guyanese, Greenwood, and Groceries

Welcome back to another week of Openings and Closings. This week we have lots of hellos, including a new beachfront rooftop, coffee shops, vegan, and several expansions. Sadly, we also say goodbye to a Dyker Heights institution as well as a Park Slope favorite. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.
Bar Marseille
190 Beach 69th Street, off of Rockaway Boulevard.
Bar Marseille recently opened in the Rockaways, serving French food and a weekend brunch. The spot also boasts a rooftop cocktails lounge where you can sip their drinks like The Room 666 or The French Kiss. Don’t mind if we do!
Bklyn Blend
601 Livonia Avenue, between Sheffield and Georgia avenues.
BKReader reports that Bklyn Blend has opened a new location in East New York. Guests at the new location will be able to enjoy Mason Noir Wines, the Oregon Winery known for being founded by the first ever black man to be named Best Young Sommelier.
Chilo’s Greenwood
740 5th Avenue, between 24th and 25th streets.
Oh, hello. We're ready to service your taco and margarita needs, Greenwood. 🌮 🌮 🌮 @chilosbk #tacos #tacotruck #greenwood #brooklyn #backyard #patio #margaritas #painkiller #frozencocktails #menu #frozé #paloma #ducktaco #cochinitapibil #nopales #alpastortacos #mezcal #tequila #openforbusiness #covid19 #makingitwork #localbusiness
A new location for Chilo’s has opened in Greenwood, right across from the cemetery. Try their tacos and grab a margarita for good measure.
Cozy Royale
434 Humboldt Street, between Jackson and Withers streets.
Cozy Royale, a new restaurant from The Meat Hook, opened on September 8th in East Williamsburg. Burgers, little neck clams, salt cod dip, and cocktails are on the menu.
Cuts and Slices
93 Howard Avenue, between Halsey and Hancock streets.
Cuts and Slices, the popular Bed-Stuy pizza spot, expanded its purview in the last week to include one of its neighboring buildings to keep up with demand.
Edith’s
60 Greenpoint Avenue, between Franklin and West streets.
Meet the Cha Ca Bagel Sandwich Edith’s X DianDi When we first moved into Paulie Gee’s a few months ago we started introducing ourselves to neighbors and dropping off bagels and baked goods. The first time we met the @diandi.nyc team not only were they beyond welcoming and supportive but they also happen to serve the most incredible Vietnamese food. We are excited to announce that for the next two weeks we will be collaborating with them on this very special sandwich. Proceeds will be going to local Brooklyn organizations: @northbrooklynangels @echoed_voices There is a Jewish practice called Tikun Olam- which means making the world a better place. We believe in doing this through building strong supportive and sustainable communities. • Cha Ca Bagel Sandwich • • Sesame Bagel • • Fried Fish patties • • Galangal Aioli • • yuzu kosho Aioli • • scallion • • fresh dill • • @diandi.nyc housemade pickles Thanks again to @dennisngo and the whole DianDi Team!
Pop-up Edith’s in Paulie Gee’s will be staying “indefinitely”, Eater reports. They’re expanding their menu to include a fish bahn mi in collaboration with local favorite Di An Di.
Espresso Paloma
117 Meserole Avenue, between Manhattan Avenue and Calder Street.
This new Greenpoint coffee shop opened in early September. They’re serving pour-over coffees, pastries, and She Wolf bread out of their small space. Enjoy your bounty at one of their tables if you’re lucky enough to grab one.
German’s Soup
410 Utica Avenue, between Montgomery and Crown streets.
How about BBQ chicken & fried rice, but with Guyanese flair! . Guyanese cuisine came about due to those peoples from its colonial history. African, Creole, East Indian, Portuguese, Amerindian, Chinese and European (mostly British) influences are how you get such a great combination of flavors from around the world on one plate. . . . . . . . #foodporn #bkeats #brooklynfoodporn #guyanese #crownheights #brooklyneats #eaterny #delicious #ubereats #nycrestaurants #grubhub #feedfeed #foodblogger #buzzfeedfood #brooklynfoodie #forkyeah #foodstagram #instafood #newforkcity #foodphotography #brooklynfood #nycfoodie #eeeeeats #food #nycfood #foodie #nyc
The Guyanese restaurant German’s Soup has recently opened in a new and larger space in Crown Heights. It’s an update from their former East Flatbush location, but will still be serving their classic soups and curries. Several new items have been added to the menu as well, including egg balls, roti flatbread, and Mittai, or fried cinnamon pastry sticks.
Guevara’s
39 Clifton Place, between Grand Avenue and St. James Place.
This new Clinton Hill plant-based cafe opened within the last few weeks. They’re offering vegan nachos, empanadas, drip coffee, vegan croissants, and market items. The spot is woman and trans owned.
Hatchets and Hops
98 N. 11th Street, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.
The day has finally come… Hatchets & Hops Brooklyn is officially taking throwing reservations! We’re going to be doing things a little differently at this location – on our site you are now able to book for parties of up to 8 people, groups larger than 8 can email hello@hatchetsandhops.com or call (855) 951-2973 and we will get something set up for you! The booking link can be found via the link in our bio. Also, be sure to keep in mind that we will not be serving alcoholic beverages at our Brooklyn location, but each booking comes with complimentary drink vouchers for the @n11thstreetcookout. The cookout also has plenty of delicious cookout fare to refuel after some axe throwing. Our hours of operation will be: Thursday: 4pm-11pm Friday: 4pm-11pm Saturday: 12pm – 11pm Sunday: 12pm-11pm check out brooklyn.hatchetsandhops.com/frequently-axed-questions/ to learn more about our booking policies and what you can expect during your night out!
The newest location of the axe-throwing beer bar opened in September in Brooklyn. Here, there’s no alcohol yet, but you can throw axes with drinks from neighboring 11h Street Cookout, who’s partnered with the bar.
Hole in the Wall Williamsburg
292 Bedford Avenue, between S. 1st and Grand streets.
This Australian restaurant is opening its fourth NYC location in Williamsburg this week on October 10th. The spot will have things like shrimp pappardelle, glazed crispy tofu, and their OG Burger on the menu.
Hound’s Tree
335 Bedford Avenue, between S. 3rd and S. 4th streets.
Looking back on our past three vintages of Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc in a recent tasting. The wines are vibrant and distinct but with a clear streak of similarity. On the east coast every vintage shows a distinct and unique personality — and each comes with its own unique challenges — but sense of place always comes through in the wines when tasted side by side. With 2018s just beginning to take form and bud break around the corner we’re all looking forward (with crossed fingers) to see what 2019 will bring.
This new wine spot opened in Williamsburg on September 2nd, serving as a tasting room.
167 Nassau Avenue, between Diamond and Jewel streets.
Minnows opened officially in Greenpoint to the public forum weeks ago. Already they’ve gained some note for their “mystery drink” called Pond Water. If that’s not your thing, they’ve got a hot cocktails menu available, grasshoppers, beers, and hotdogs on the menu, too.
Miznon
Dekalb Market Hall, 446 Albee Square West.
Miznon, the Mediterranean restaurant in Chelsea Market opened a new location inside the Dekalb Market Food Hall early this month. They’re serving things like pitas, mesabaha, and roasted cauliflower.
Mura
369 5th Avenue, between 5th and 6th streets.
The 5th Avenue BID announced on Instagram last week and local spot Mura had opened another location across from their original on 5th Avenue in Park Slope. The new restaurant offers poke and ramen dishes.
Nefista
3371 Shore Parkway, between Sheepshead Bay Road and E. 19th Street.
This vegan kofteh chain opened a new location in Sheepshead Bay four weeks ago. Try their juices, vegan tacos, or bowls.
New Bar from Endswell Owners
71 Lafayette Avenue, between S. Portland Avenue and S. Elliot Place.
Commercial Observer reported that the owner of French bistro Endswell will be opening a new pub in Fort Greene, where the Irish bar Mullanes used to be. No name has been announced yet, but owners told the Observer that they’d have modern riffs on classic cocktails, and would bring the Irish theme along.
Pop-Up Grocer
111 N. 5th Street, between Bedford Avenue and Berry Street.
This month-long pop-up started its Williamsburg residency on October 2nd. Over 150 brands are showcased at the spot, including Partake Foods, Acid League, Olson, and Sunscoop.
Savelli
195 Smith Street, between Warren and Baltic streets.
Savelli opened recently on Smith Street in Boerum Hill. The spot is serving up wine and cocktails, as well as pizza, bruschetta, salmon, and tiramisu.
SevenGrain Army Williamsburg
88 Roebling Street, between N. 6th and N. 7th streets.
Eater reported that the sequel to Scratchbread, Sevengrain Army, would be opening soon in Williamsburg. The original closed five years ago, and will not be reborn in the new space. The owner told Eater that the Sevengrain army won’t be a bakery, and will have a much larger menu.
Steam Box Rice Roll
6517 18th Avenue, between 65th and 66th streets.
#cheungfun #chunfun #riceroll #ricerolls #chinesefood #nycfoodie #nycfood #nyceats #eatingnewyork #buzzfeast #foodbloggers #eater #eaterla #eaternyc #traveltoeat #chinatown #eatingfortheinsta #dinela #yelp #dailyfoodfeed #foodpassion #foodiegram #food #foodservice #fooddaily #foodie #carbs #brooklyneats
Grab some freshly milled steamed rice rolls at this new Bensonhurst spot that opened last month. Try their shrimp rice rolls, or go for your favorites smothered in chili oil.
The Bearded Baker
8 St. Marks Place, between 3rd and 4th avenues.
The Bearded Baker has been at local markets and shops for years, and is finally opening a brick and mortar location in Boerum Hill. “Just wanna say thank you to everyone that;s come out and supported along the way,” he wrote on Instagram. Known for sweets, the spot will presumably sell the bakers cookies, scones, breads, and cakes.
Tutt’ Appost
289 5th Avenue, between 1st and 2nd streets.
A sign went up in the window of what used to be Gristmill in Park Slope announcing new tenants Tutt’ Appost. The new spot will serve Italian food and Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas, and will be opening “soon”.
Ursula
724 Sterling Place, between Bedford and Franklin avenues.
Ursula, a New Mexican-inspired cafe and bakery from those behind The Awkward Scone, opened at the end of September in Crown Heights. Already the spot has received lots of acclaim, with write-ups in the New York Times, Eater, and Gothamist. Burritos, sopaipillas, and coffees are all on the menu.
Closings
Camperdown Elm
441 7th Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets.
Shake off those quarantine blues by celebrating Memorial Day weekend with our DIY burger kits. Make your own Camperdown burger at home with our fresh 100% angus beef. Topped with classic melted cheddar, our top secret fancy sauce, pickles, caramelized onions, and cradled by a toasted Martins Potato sesame roll.
Eater reports that Camperdown Elm in Park Slope has closed, citing an unanswered phone and disconnected website. The restaurant hasn’t made a post to their Instagram in over 16 weeks.
Du Jour Bakery
365 5th Avenue, between 5th and 6th streets.
From day one, we dreamed of being the neighborhood spot, where people celebrate birthdays, weddings, the bustling New York holidays, or our personal favorite, Doughnut Day! You all welcomed us with open arms and never stopped showing us love! You've shared your lives with us and allowed us to be a part of your families, and for that we are forever grateful. I've always dreamed of having a place like Du Jour Bakery, a place where family and friends can gather. Thanks to all of you and your support over the years, I've been able to live my dream. Not many people can say that. Our bakery was not just a place filled with sweet treats, it's a place where we created memories and that to me, is the most important part of our bakery. I loved watching the kids run in and picking and choosing the pastry they wanted, but this is a story they will treasure because they spent it here and with you. It is with a heavy heart, to let you know our final day of business is Sunday, October 18, 2020. We've made so many friends. I can't explain how blessed I feel to have been a part of the close group of restaurants and shops that make up 5th Avenue, Park Slope. Fifth Avenue Bid for always supporting local small businesses. All of my love, Vera and the Du Jour Bakery Team
Park Slope’s Du Jour Bakery announced on their Instagram that they would be closing on Sunday, October 18th. “You’ve shared your lives with us and allowed us to be a part of your families, and for that we are forever grateful,” they said.
Magazine
130 Franklin Street, between Milton Street and Greenpoint Avenue.
Greenpoint New Orleans bar Magazine has closed. Citing an uncooperative landlord and seven months of a pandemic, they had their last day last week.
Mori
351 5th Avenue, between 4th and 5th streets.
Park Slope’s Japanese spot Mori has announced via their website that they’re closing indefinitely. They hope to reopen in 2022 if they find a spot in a new location, and are still doing next-day grocery delivery.
New Corner Restaurant
7201 8th Avenue, between 72nd and 73rd streets.
After 84 years in Dyker Heights, New Corner is closing. Their legendary run earned them a place on the “best red sauce in NYC” list, as well as a loyal following.
Regular Visitors
149 Smith Street, between Bergen and Wyckoff streets.
The Boerum Hill bike shop and general store Regular Visitors closed in early September.
Samesa
495 Lorimer Street, between Powers and Grand streets.
On Wednesday we open at 12noon @samesarestaurant on lorimer street for another “pay what you want” day. From 12-5pm, no questions asked, pay whatever you want from $0.00-$1million. Come take a load off and press pause on your stresses with a delicious healthy wrap for whatever price you feel comfortable paying. *Limit one wrap per person* #bk #brooklyn #brooklynway #community #fig #supportinghospitality #lunchdeal #freelunch
Samesa restaurant in Williamsburg has shuttered its doors. According to their Instagram, they closed at the end of September.
