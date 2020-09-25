Openings and Closings: Free Food, Fifth Avenue, and Fish

This week we welcome lots of new places, including many on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue and some do-gooders. Sadly, we also say goodbye to several favorites. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.
Apple Tree Gourmet
41B Newkirk Plaza, between Newkirk and Foster avenues.
Ditmas Park welcomed a new market this week. Neighborhood residents reported “amazing” chocolate chip cookies, served alongside Apple Tree’s artisanal bread, pies, and organic to-go options.
Beer Witch
460 Bergen Street, between 5th and Flatbush avenues.
View this post on Instagram
Coming soon! A new beer shop and tasting room is coming to Park Slope. We’re Beer Witch, and our focus will be making education, accessibility, and inclusion our priority. Beer Witch is located in the north end of Park Slope. Easily accessible to downtown Brooklyn. We’ll be specializing in offering the freshest local beers as well as your favorite hard to find brews. As we’re here for every level of beer drinker from the professional, to the homebrewer, to the enthusiast, to the curious novice, and every level in between, we’re making beer selection easy. Look for our soft open in the coming weeks. Follow us for more details on what we plan to bring to Brooklyn beer drinkers. Check out our website (link in bio) for our story. See you soon! #comingsoon #beerinbrooklyn #beerwitchbrooklyn
This new beer shop and tasting room has signs up on Park Slope’s Bergen Street. They’ll have local favorites as well as other “hard-to-find” brews, and will be having their soft opening soon.
BurgerIM
531 Myrtle Avenue, between Steuben Street and Grand Avenue.
View this post on Instagram
While you keep your family safe, let us feed them! Order a family box from BurgerIM for pick up or delivery from your nearest location! 🍔🧡🍔 ——————————- #burgerim #burgers #family #familybox #burgerimfamilybox #hamburger #cheeseburger #wings #fries #onionrings #foodie #restaurant #gourmetburgers #gourmetburgersforeveryone
This chain continues expanding in Brooklyn, recently opening up another location on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill, according to the BID.
Cardinal Mkt
44 Henry Street, between Middagh and Cranberry streets.
View this post on Instagram
Let us make you dinner tonight!? better yet, all weekend long, including Mondays! ‘til 9pm Cardinal Mkt Salisbury Steak •loaded marble potatoes •black truffle jus . . . . #dinner #cardinalmkt #steak #potatoes #vegetables #dinnerplans #takeout #delivery #sidewalkdining #foodie #delicious #nomnom #meatandpotatoes #brooklyn #brooklynheights #nyc #letseat
You can grab take-out meals and provisions from Cardinal Mkt, recently opened in Brooklyn Heights on Henry Street. Try the Salisbury steak, BLT, or fava bean hummus.
Daughter
1090 St. John’s Place, between Brooklyn and Kingston avenues.
Daughter is a coffee and wine bar with a purpose, opening soon in Crown Heights. They’re currently 55% of the way to their fundraising goal on Kickstarter, and hope to truly integrate with the community. They’ll be offering free meals from 4-5pm every day for those in need, and sharing 10% of their monthly profits to causes they’re passionate about.
Food Town
409 5th Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.
Food Town will be replacing the Emporium Fresh Market grocery store on 5th Avenue, according to the BID. The new store will be opening soon, although no exact date has been announced yet.
Ojalá Authentic Mexican
852 Fulton Street, between Vanderbilt and Clinton avenues.
Clinton Hill is now home to a New Mexican spot, Ojalá. They had their grand opening a week ago, and are serving tortas, chips, and other classic favorites. Their backyard is spacious and nicely decorated, too.
Pastry World Bakery
371 5th Avenue, between 5th and 6th streets.
This family-run bakery has been in business for 15 years, but has recently installed signage on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue. The new spot will be in addition to their Coney Island Avenue location.
Poke Tiky Bar
564 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Dean and Bergen streets.
Poke Tiky opened recently in Prospect Heights, serving up a variety of poke bowls. You can also grab a fresh-squeezed juice, tacos, and even french toast.
Simply Greek
242 5th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.
Simply Greek has put up signage in the old Seed space on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue. They opened for deliveries only two days ago, with classics like stuffed grape leaves and peppers on the menu.
Stella’s Caribbean
559 5th Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets.
Yet another new spot coming to 5th Avenue! Stella’s will be having their soft opening party on October 1st, and invites the neighborhood to come check out their space. The Caribbean spot will serve escovitch fish, jerk chicken, curry shrimp, coconut mussels, mac and cheese, and tons more.
STUF’D at Rusty Nail
1701 Foster Avenue, between E. 17th and E. 18th streets.
View this post on Instagram
July 4th may be over, but I'm still craving a burger–are you? Come hang out with us and #getstufd ! And don't forget to get a nice cold beer to pair with that from @rustynailbrooklyn . • • • #burger #cheeseburger #burgertime #burgerandfries #burgerandbeer #gourmetfood #gourmetburgers #getyourburgerhere #barfood #gourmetbarfood #sandwichesgourmet #sandwichmaker #sandwichesofinstagram #brooklynbarfood #brooklynfoodbars #barfoodie #brooklynfood #veganoptions #ditmasparkfood #ditmas_park #ditmasparkbar #rustynailbrooklyn #rustynailfood
Check out the STUF’D food truck in residence at The Rusty Nail in Ditmas Park. They set up shop on July 3rd, and are offering things like cheeseburger sliders, wings, and huge kale salads.
280 5th Avenue, between Garfield Place and 1st Street.
Terrace is taking over the former Blue Ribbon space on 5th Avenue in Park Slope. No word on an official opening date, but signs are up.
Yard Sale Cafe
650 5th Avenue, between 18th and 19th streets.
Yard Sale Cafe is another new 5th Avenue addition. They opened their doors on Wednesday, and will be serving a variety of coffees and pastries.
Yardie Bistro
411 Lewis Avenue, between Decatur and MacDonough streets.
This new black-owned Jamaican spot opened in Bed-Stuy four weeks ago. Celebrate Seafood Saturdays with them every week, or enjoy some oxtail on their patio.
Closings:
Adelina’s
159 Greenpoint Avenue, between Leonard and Eckford streets.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight is our final night. We want to say grazie a tutti for so many wonderful memories! After tonight this instagram account will morph as we follow new journeys. We hope you will continue to follow us. Please note we have a private charity event tonight until 7:30pm. If you want to come for the last time at Adelina’s pls come after 7:30 for social distancing reasons. We will also be offering a #pinsa special tonight with zucchini and cherry tomato coming from owners @tobywinekenobi and @alexabuzadesign garden in our new home in the finger lakes as a hint of what is to come. Tonight marks the end of Adelina’s but there are lots of new adventures planned. Stay tuned!
Eater reports that Adelina’s has closed its doors in Greenpoint. Their Instagram is still active, for those who are interested in where they might go next.
Building on Bond
112 Bond Street, between Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.
View this post on Instagram
To my friends, customers, and extended Boerum Hill family: Sadly, the lights are going out on Building on Bond & Bar Robert. In late September 2007, I was walking Thor, my then two-year-old Havanese, through the beautiful tree-lined streets of Boerum Hill. Just the day before, I had been talking to my business partner, John, about expanding our design and construction company when, lo and behold, I saw a ''For Lease" sign at the corner of Pacific Street and Bond. It was an ideal location—we signed the lease and soon started to design and build out what would become Building on Bond. The goal was to have a place that would be part of the community—where a neighbor could drop off a key for an out of town guest, or sit for hours writing their first novel, perhaps launch a new business, or meet up to chat with friends. I was thrilled to see it become more than that. Over the years, BoB became an extension of many neighbors' living rooms…a place for pumpkin carving & gingerbread making, to hear live Jazz, or watch the World Cup…trivia nights, presidential debates & election results (for better and worse), to name a few. In 2015, believing Boerum Hill didn't have enough cool spots to get a glass of wine or a nice cocktail, we expanded next door and opened Bar Robert. It, too, became a successful and well-loved destination…and one of the few places in the neighborhood where you could groove to tunes from a vintage jukebox or DJ. Unfortunately, I've had to make a tough decision…the most difficult of my life. And so, with a very heavy heart, I have to announce that Building on Bond and Bar Robert will not be reopening at this location…and perhaps never again. An uncooperative landlord has made it impossible for us to reopen (suffice it to say, I would rather not get into specific details). The important thing is that I will dearly miss seeing you all at the corner of Bond and Pacific. It has been a true pleasure to meet and greet, and get to know, so many of you over the years. Building on Bond and Robert will always live on in our memories, and as a parting farewell, I would like to invite any of you who loved BoB and Robert to share some images
Building on Bond in Boerum Hill announced on their Instagram that they would be closing their location, citing “an uncooperative landlord”.
Egg
109 N. 3rd Street, between Berry Street and Wythe Avenue.
View this post on Instagram
We’re still just as in love with the country ham biscuit as we were on that day when our eyes first met almost 15 years ago. Colonel Bill Newsom’s country ham, Anson Mills grits, and Grafton Village Cheese are true American culinary treasures, born of centuries of tradition and craft. #eggclassics . . . . . #breakfastofchampions #championsofbreakfast #riseandshine #food52 #nycfood #nyceats #brooklyn #brooklyneats #brooklynfood #yeswilliamsburg #williamsburg #williamsburgbrooklyn #bkeats #eaterny #foodstagram #eggbrooklyn #eeeeeats
Eater reported that Williamsburg breakfast spot Egg will permanently close its doors this coming weekend.
Flowers for All Occasions
1114 Dekalb Avenue, between Broadway and Malcom X Boulevard.
View this post on Instagram
Hi Flower Friends!! we are open for regular business hours for now, we're keeping it cheerful and a tiny bit quieter so you don't have to scream to order a drink or to chat with a friend… we're hoping to keep things positive and be a place to safely support one and other during a crazy time… and starting Saturday happy hour we also got 4 gallons of hand sanitizer to keep you clean… please while we can and if you are healthy, support your local bartender and barista.
This Bed-Stuy bar posted a farewell on their Instagram page six days ago, after five years in business. “With no outside and no street space and a landlord too wealthy to understand everyday people’s problems it became untenable,” they wrote.
Guadalupe Inn
1 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and Ingraham Street.
September 6th was Guadalupe Inn’s last day in business, they announced on their Instagram. The Bushwick spot thanked their staff, patrons, and performers for the wonderful years.
200 Fifth
200 Fifth Avenue, between Union and Sackett streets.
Park Slope’s sports bar, 200 Fifth, has closed its doors for good.
