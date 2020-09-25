Openings and Closings: Free Food, Fifth Avenue, and Fish

This week we welcome lots of new places, including many on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue and some do-gooders. Sadly, we also say goodbye to several favorites. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

41B Newkirk Plaza, between Newkirk and Foster avenues.

Ditmas Park welcomed a new market this week. Neighborhood residents reported “amazing” chocolate chip cookies, served alongside Apple Tree’s artisanal bread, pies, and organic to-go options.

460 Bergen Street, between 5th and Flatbush avenues.

This new beer shop and tasting room has signs up on Park Slope’s Bergen Street. They’ll have local favorites as well as other “hard-to-find” brews, and will be having their soft opening soon.

531 Myrtle Avenue, between Steuben Street and Grand Avenue.

This chain continues expanding in Brooklyn, recently opening up another location on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill, according to the BID.

44 Henry Street, between Middagh and Cranberry streets.

You can grab take-out meals and provisions from Cardinal Mkt, recently opened in Brooklyn Heights on Henry Street. Try the Salisbury steak, BLT, or fava bean hummus.

1090 St. John’s Place, between Brooklyn and Kingston avenues.

Daughter is a coffee and wine bar with a purpose, opening soon in Crown Heights. They’re currently 55% of the way to their fundraising goal on Kickstarter, and hope to truly integrate with the community. They’ll be offering free meals from 4-5pm every day for those in need, and sharing 10% of their monthly profits to causes they’re passionate about.

409 5th Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.

Food Town will be replacing the Emporium Fresh Market grocery store on 5th Avenue, according to the BID. The new store will be opening soon, although no exact date has been announced yet.

852 Fulton Street, between Vanderbilt and Clinton avenues.

Clinton Hill is now home to a New Mexican spot, Ojalá. They had their grand opening a week ago, and are serving tortas, chips, and other classic favorites. Their backyard is spacious and nicely decorated, too.

371 5th Avenue, between 5th and 6th streets.

This family-run bakery has been in business for 15 years, but has recently installed signage on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue. The new spot will be in addition to their Coney Island Avenue location.

564 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Dean and Bergen streets.

Poke Tiky opened recently in Prospect Heights, serving up a variety of poke bowls. You can also grab a fresh-squeezed juice, tacos, and even french toast.

242 5th Avenue, between President and Carroll streets.

Simply Greek has put up signage in the old Seed space on Park Slope’s 5th Avenue. They opened for deliveries only two days ago, with classics like stuffed grape leaves and peppers on the menu.

559 5th Avenue, between 15th and 16th streets.

Yet another new spot coming to 5th Avenue! Stella’s will be having their soft opening party on October 1st, and invites the neighborhood to come check out their space. The Caribbean spot will serve escovitch fish, jerk chicken, curry shrimp, coconut mussels, mac and cheese, and tons more.

1701 Foster Avenue, between E. 17th and E. 18th streets.

Check out the STUF’D food truck in residence at The Rusty Nail in Ditmas Park. They set up shop on July 3rd, and are offering things like cheeseburger sliders, wings, and huge kale salads.

Terrace Restaurant and Bakery

280 5th Avenue, between Garfield Place and 1st Street.

Terrace is taking over the former Blue Ribbon space on 5th Avenue in Park Slope. No word on an official opening date, but signs are up.

650 5th Avenue, between 18th and 19th streets.

Yard Sale Cafe is another new 5th Avenue addition. They opened their doors on Wednesday, and will be serving a variety of coffees and pastries.

411 Lewis Avenue, between Decatur and MacDonough streets.

This new black-owned Jamaican spot opened in Bed-Stuy four weeks ago. Celebrate Seafood Saturdays with them every week, or enjoy some oxtail on their patio.

Closings:

159 Greenpoint Avenue, between Leonard and Eckford streets.

Eater reports that Adelina’s has closed its doors in Greenpoint. Their Instagram is still active, for those who are interested in where they might go next.

112 Bond Street, between Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.

Building on Bond in Boerum Hill announced on their Instagram that they would be closing their location, citing “an uncooperative landlord”.

109 N. 3rd Street, between Berry Street and Wythe Avenue.

Eater reported that Williamsburg breakfast spot Egg will permanently close its doors this coming weekend.

1114 Dekalb Avenue, between Broadway and Malcom X Boulevard.

This Bed-Stuy bar posted a farewell on their Instagram page six days ago, after five years in business. “With no outside and no street space and a landlord too wealthy to understand everyday people’s problems it became untenable,” they wrote.

1 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and Ingraham Street.

September 6th was Guadalupe Inn’s last day in business, they announced on their Instagram. The Bushwick spot thanked their staff, patrons, and performers for the wonderful years.

200 Fifth

200 Fifth Avenue, between Union and Sackett streets.

Park Slope’s sports bar, 200 Fifth, has closed its doors for good.