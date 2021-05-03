Openings and Closings: Espresso, Eggplant, and Egg Sandwiches

Greenpoint has two new coffee shops, there’s a new tlayuda spot in Prospect Heights, and lots of sweet treats across the borough. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

88 Livingston Street, between Court Street and Boerum Place.

National sandwich chain Capriotti’s has recently opened a Brooklyn location in Downtown Brooklyn. The spot, which also has locations in Vegas, is known for overflowing sub sandwiches and cheesesteaks.

361 Smith Street, between Carroll and 2nd streets.

Chip City cookies have opened their latest location in Carroll Gardens. They’ve got plant-based chocolate chip, oatmeal apple pie, lemon berry, and many, many more varieties.

1090 St. Johns Place, between Brooklyn and Kingston Avenues.

Daughter had its grand opening eight days ago in Crown Heights. “Daughter was born with community and sustainability as the driving forces, and a hospitality model that echoes the art of giving,” the spot wrote on their Instagram. They’ve got full coffee service and a variety of other bites.

646 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Prospect and Park places.

The cult-favorite Dough Doughnuts has opened a Prospect Heights location. Try their classic glazed, cafe au lait, lemon poppy, or vegan doughnuts.

173 4th Avenue, between Degraw and Sackett streets.

The new Gowanus location of Peri Peri Grillhouse has finally opened. Known for their overnight marinated chicken, the spot also has lamb chops, burgers, and lots of sides on the menu.

664 Manhattan Avenue, between Norman and Nassau avenues.

Maybe someday the day will come that we’re not tickled by the opening of yet another crab restaurant in our fair borough, but today is not that day. Greenpoint’s latest, Sup Crab, opened April 21st and is serving the classics— seafood boil, fries, wings, and more.

638 Bergen Street, between Vanderbilt and Carlton avenues.

A new Thai restaurant opened in Prospect Heights that subscribes to the “slow food movement,” priding itself on quality and attention. Try the fresh banana blossom salad, roasted duck buns, or crispy purple eggplant.

229 Flatbush Avenue, between Dean and Bergen streets.

This new Prospect Heights spot boasts a full menu, including tlayuda, tacos, quesadillas, and churros. They’ve also got a huge list of tequilas and mezcal available. You can celebrate their grand opening with them today.

509 5th Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets.

Park Slope’s latest grocery store, Urban Market, had their grand opening April 23rd last week. The spot has a walk-in beer cooler (although no liquor license yet), deli counter, and a huge variety of fresh produce.

99 Franklin Street, between Milton Street and Greenpoint Avenue.

A new espresso bar recently celebrated its opening in Greenpoint. They’ve got freddo cappuccinos, cold fashioneds, and breakfast sandwiches.