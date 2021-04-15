Openings and Closings: Biscuits, Burgers, and Bubble Teas

Welcome back to Openings and Closings. Join us in welcoming some new soul food, a bar with a tree inside, and several new Domino Park tenants. Sadly, we must say goodbye to one bar— but it may not be goodbye forever. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

5th Ave Crab

177 5th Avenue, between Lincoln and Berkeley places.

Yes, you read that right. Another crab restaurant is coming to 5th Avenue in Park Slope, according to the BID. 5th Ave Crab will take up the old Burger Bistro spot. No word yet on the menu or exact opening date, but we think it’s safe to say they’ll serve crab. (We’re starting to lose track of the number of new crab spots that have opened recently – the crab craze of 2020 continues).

354 Cornelia Street, between Irving and Knickerbocker avenues.

Last month, a new burger, salad, and coffee spot opened in Bushwick. Bushwick Burger Company is serving thick-cut fries, loaded burgers, and soon, beer and wine.

6016 8th Avenue, between 60th and 61st streets.

You can grab bubble tea, milk teas, and lattes from Chun Yang Tea, recently opened in Sunset Park. Their grand opening was April 10th.

One South First, 1 S. 1st Street, between Kent Avenue and River Street.

Domino Park in Williamsburg has recently officially welcomed several new local vendors. Roberta’s Pizza, OddFellows Ice Cream, and Other Half Brewing are now in the mix. All have items that are only available at these locations, just in time to enjoy in the park by the water this summer.

497 Albany Avenue, between Lefferts and E. New York avenues.

Treat yourself to some well-deserved chicken biscuits, collard greens, and hand-cut fries from Ethel and Annie Mae’s Soulfood Kitchen. The spot opened at the end of March in East Flatbush.

562 Flatbush Avenue, between Maple Street and Berman Place.

According to their Instagram, Fiona’s is “the baby of three bartender/managers/owners with combined nearly 75 years experience in NYC.” It’s no wonder we’re so excited— the space has a unique look complete with a tree inside, green booths, and stained glass light fixtures. Grab queso dip, cheese and meat plates, or meatballs to go with your drinks.

422 7th Avenue, between 13th and 14th streets.

This new Park Slope spot opened up last month. They’re serving brunch, lunch, and dinner, with a full bar. Try their tequila sangria, chilaquiles rojo, or tacos.

904 Kings Highway, between E. 9th and E. 10th streets.

Try homemade dips, chili-lime grilled salmon, falafel, and of course, salads, from Salad by Rana. The spot recently opened in Midwood.

394 Myrtle Avenue, between Vanderbilt and Claremont avenues.

This smoothie chain will open soon on Myrtle Avenue, the BID reports. They serve a variety of freshly blended smoothies, including protein, wellness, and kids varieties.

20 Old Fulton Street, between Elizabeth Place and Everit Street.

The world’s first Michelin-star ramen restaurant will be opening a Brooklyn location soon in Dumbo. According to Eater, this will be the spot’s second U.S location. The first, in San Francisco, wasn’t particularly well-received and has since closed, due to the pandemic.

732 Manhattan Avenue, between Meserole and Norman avenues.

Twins Lounge in Greenpoint opened on April 2nd, and has pool tables, mood lighting, and a full bar.

Closings:

1057 Atlantic Avenue, between Classon and Franklin avenues.

Diamond Reef announced on April 5th via their Instagram account that their building had been sold, and they wouldn’t be able to renew their lease. They’ve been a part of Bed-Stuy for over four years, and wrote: “we’re grateful for all of you that passed under that neon diamond and showed us love.” They say they hope to find another space for the bar.