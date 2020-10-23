Openings and Closings: Cookies, Coffee, and Chicken

This week we say hello to lots of exciting new spots, including gooey cookies just in time for Halloween, a new Palestinian spot, and lots of interesting new sweets. Sadly, we also say goodbye to a classic Park Slope Diner and several Bay Ridge Italian institutions. As always, let us know if we’ve missed anything, and stay safe. You can find the last edition of this series here.

8504 3rd Avenue, between 85th and 86th streets.

This new Palestinian restaurant opened in Bay Ridge two weeks ago. They’ve got a spacious wooden outdoor area where you can munch on mujadarra, freekah, and mansaf.

Birria-Landia Williamsburg

486 Metropolitan Avenue, between Meeker and Union avenues.

One of New York’s most popular birria spots has opened a new truck in Williamsburg. Grab the increasingly popular dish or one of the other delicious menu items, but be prepared to wait in line.

1060 Flatbush Avenue, between Beverly and Cortelyou roads.

Yet another location of BurgerIM has opened in Brooklyn, now on Flatbush Avenue. The spot, which has a fully halal menu or things like salmon, chicken, and lamb burgers, opened earlier this month.

123 Kent Avenue, between N. 6th and N. 7th streets.

This cookie shop claims to have New York’s gooiest cookie. Now, Brooklyn can be the judge of that. Chip NYC will be opening their first location in the borough on Halloween, and will feature specials for the holiday like their Monster Chip and Frightfetti cookies. You can also grab coffee, courtesy of La Colombe. Plus, if you’re one of the first 100 people to stop by, your cookie is on the house.

80 N. 6th Street, between Kent and Wythe Avenues.

This Williamsburg favorite taco truck opened a brick and mortar shop about a week ago. Try their old classics like steak, spare ric, or cauliflower tacos, with smashed potatoes and cheesecake to finish.

448 Lafayette Avenue, between Franklin Avenue and Skillman Street.

This new Clinton Hill doughnut shop opened on October 10th. You can try their wide variety of ever-changing flavors, including things like roasted banana chocolate with candied popcorn, boston cream fan-fan, or glazed braids. The chef, Fany Garson, comes from La Newyorkina, one of our favorite spots for frozen treats.

290 Nassau Avenue #1F, between Morgan Avenue and Housman Street.

Greenpoint gained a new coffee shop last week, serving parlor coffee, Bushwick Tea, and Ovenly pastries.

42 Hoyt Street, between Livingston and Schermerhorn Street.

One of Los Angeles’ favorite sandwich shops has opened a location in Downtown Brooklyn. You can try their huge sandwiches like the turkey pesto, capers, or spicy salami.

166 Smith Street, between Wyckoff and Warren Streets.

Sixth Ward has it all— brunch, coffee, BBQ, cocktails, craft beer, and both indoor and outdoor TVs. Try out some pulled pork, fried chicken, tacos, or grilled cheese in their homey space in Cobble Hill.

44 Rockaway Avenue, between Pitkin and Belmont avenue.

Grab some fried shrimp, chicken, po’boys, or sandwiches from Skips Fish and Chicken. The spot opened last month in Brownsville.

53 Broadway, between Wythe Avenue and Berry Street.

Sobre Masa started a three-month pop-up last month at Etiquette Space in Williamsburg. After that, they say they’ll be moving into their very own brick-and-mortar location. Try their stone-ground corn tortillas, mole almendrado, or flan.

690 Fulton Street, between S. Oxford Street and S. Portland Avenue.

Our first reaction to hearing that there was now an all-broccoli restaurant in Fort Greene was an uncertain one. On second thought, though, and once we saw the photos, we’re in. You can choose between small or large, and then go to town with toppings like pickled veggies, maple sriracha sauce, and tofu.

749 Metropolitan Avenue, between Graham Avenue and Humboldt Street.

This Williamsburg launched a pop-up last month, offering a buy-a-meal, give-a-meal system. Try the crispy chicken musakhan, elote, or sumac caesar salad, and feel good about it.

288 Kings Highway, between W. 6th and W. 7th street.

Gravesend gained a new pizzeria on September 7th. They’ve got all the classics, like pepperoni, mushroom, and cheese, as well as some creative choices like chicken ziti broccoli Alfredo pizza. Sit outside or take it to go.

99 Cent Pizza on Flatbush Avenue

972 Flatbush Avenue, between Albemarle Road and Snyder Avenue.

The Flatbush Avenue BID posted an alert this week on their Instagram about the latest pizza spot in the neighborhood. It’s truly a bargain, with the classic NYC $0.99 slice as well as a $4.99 personal pizza, and $9.99 medium on the menu.

Closings:

511 9th Street, between 8th Avenue and Prospect Park West.

Brooklyn Paper reported that Park Slope’s Dizzy’s Diner will be permanently closing after 22 years in the community. The restaurant cited COVID-19 as the main factor in the closing decision.

Embers Steak House

9519 3rd Avenue, between 95th and 96th streets.

Eater reports that Bay Ridge has lost Embers Steak House has closed after 40 years.

198 Union Avenue, between Montrose Avenue and Boerum Street.

This Williamsburg Pizza Spot announced on Facebook last month that they would be permanently closing. Owner Jason Tennant wrote that he wanted to remember the good of the experience.

La Sorrentina Ristorante

6522 11th Avenue, between 65th and 66th streets.

After 25 years in Bay Ridge, La Sorrentina Ristorante has closed its doors, Brooklyn Reporter reports.