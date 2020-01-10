New Biz: Trader Joes, Dave & Busters, Skate Parks, & Barbershops

Welcome to our business column, where we’ll share news on expansions, new biz, pop-ups, art shows, and recent closures.

Openings

Sheepshead Bay Library Reopens After Renovation @ Sheepshead Bay

January 7, the ribbon was cut and stories were read to celebrate the reopening of Sheepshead Bay Library.

The $275,000 renovation – a new paint job, installing of new floor, bookshelves, storage cabinets, more outlets, and USB ports – took about five months, and Assembly Member Steven Cymbrowitz (District 45) who represents the area paid for all of it.

Sheepshead Bay Library first opened in 1963, and offers a wide range of programming, including English classes, and storytimes for kids in Russian, and was last renovated just after Hurricane Sandy, which destroyed its lower level.

Address: 2636 E. 14th Street, Sheepshead Bay

Hours: Find the schedule here.

Clarendon Library @ East Flatbush This morning, on January 10, Senator Parker read books to young school children at a celebration for the re-opening of the Clarendon Library, who generously provided $250,000 in funding for the renovation of the branch.

Originally opened in 1954, the Library was closed for approximately five months of renovation. “I am proud to celebrate and take part in the re-opening of the Clarendon Library,” said Senator Kevin Parker in a statement. “Libraries are an important community resource, as they provide students with a safe place to study, learn and gain access to information outside of their classrooms.” Address: 2305 Nostrand Avenue, East Flatbush. Hours: Schedule here.

Vans Space 198 @ Bushwick

Vans opened it’s Brooklyn indoor skate facility on January 2 in Bushwick, dubbed the Vans Skate Space 198. The public skatepark is absolutely free The park will provide skaters with a sanctuary from poor weather conditions. Whether it’s skateboarding itself, or the programming offered throughout at Vans Skate Space 198 will be 100% informed by creativity and inspired by skateboarding’s authentic heritage.

Address: 198 Randolph Street, Bushwick

Second Season of 1-800-LOVE Podcast

Last week, The 1-800-LOVE podcast, a first of it’s kind Brooklyn podcast-dating-show offers guests a platform to put themselves out there and give listeners the opportunity to make the first move. The project is run by comedians Pete Valenti and Manning Jordan, an homage to anonymous classified ads from back in the day, but live. Guests on show share their personality, interests, and what they want in a partner, while listeners can reach out if they want to make the first move. Three new episodes air every Tuesday on Apple and Spotify.

The Cut Shop @ Greenpoint

The new barbershop is from the original crew of Tom Cats Barbershop at 135 India Street that shuttered last October after serving the neighborhood for 13 years. One of the co-owners, Johnny Boccard, told Bklyner it was due to previous ownership not paying their taxes and the spot was abruptly shut down.

“But, we’re rocking and rolling,” Jonny said cheerfully. The new shop opened just last Friday.

They cut everyone’s hair, RSVP here.

Punch Pedal House @ Downtown Brooklyn Just in time for those fitness resolutions, Punch Pedal House will be opened their second location at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, January 9. The studio focuses on boxing and cycling classes. Address: 445 Albee Square W, Downtown Brooklyn Hours: Book a class here.