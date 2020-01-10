New Biz: Trader Joes, Dave & Busters, Skate Parks, & Barbershops

Welcome to our business column, where we’ll share news on expansions, new biz, pop-ups, art shows, and recent closures.
Openings
Sheepshead Bay Library Reopens After Renovation @ Sheepshead Bay
January 7, the ribbon was cut and stories were read to celebrate the reopening of Sheepshead Bay Library.
The $275,000 renovation – a new paint job, installing of new floor, bookshelves, storage cabinets, more outlets, and USB ports – took about five months, and Assembly Member Steven Cymbrowitz (District 45) who represents the area paid for all of it.
Sheepshead Bay Library first opened in 1963, and offers a wide range of programming, including English classes, and storytimes for kids in Russian, and was last renovated just after Hurricane Sandy, which destroyed its lower level.
Address: 2636 E. 14th Street, Sheepshead Bay
Hours: Find the schedule here.
Clarendon Library @ East Flatbush
This morning, on January 10, Senator Parker read books to young school children at a celebration for the re-opening of the Clarendon Library, who generously provided $250,000 in funding for the renovation of the branch.
Originally opened in 1954, the Library was closed for approximately five months of renovation.
“I am proud to celebrate and take part in the re-opening of the Clarendon Library,” said Senator Kevin Parker in a statement. “Libraries are an important community resource, as they provide students with a safe place to study, learn and gain access to information outside of their classrooms.”
Address: 2305 Nostrand Avenue, East Flatbush.
Vans Space 198 @ Bushwick
Vans opened it’s Brooklyn indoor skate facility on January 2 in Bushwick, dubbed the Vans Skate Space 198. The public skatepark is absolutely free
The park will provide skaters with a sanctuary from poor weather conditions. Whether it’s skateboarding itself, or the programming offered throughout at Vans Skate Space 198 will be 100% informed by creativity and inspired by skateboarding’s authentic heritage.
Second Season of 1-800-LOVE Podcast
Last week, The 1-800-LOVE podcast, a first of it’s kind Brooklyn podcast-dating-show offers guests a platform to put themselves out there and give listeners the opportunity to make the first move.
The project is run by comedians Pete Valenti and Manning Jordan, an homage to anonymous classified ads from back in the day, but live. Guests on show share their personality, interests, and what they want in a partner, while listeners can reach out if they want to make the first move.
The Cut Shop @ Greenpoint
The new barbershop is from the original crew of Tom Cats Barbershop at 135 India Street that shuttered last October after serving the neighborhood for 13 years. One of the co-owners, Johnny Boccard, told Bklyner it was due to previous ownership not paying their taxes and the spot was abruptly shut down.
“But, we’re rocking and rolling,” Jonny said cheerfully. The new shop opened just last Friday.
They cut everyone’s hair, RSVP here.
Address: 191 Nassau ave, Greenpoint
Hours: M-F 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monarch Theater @ Bushwick
Bushwick has a new music venue, The Monarch Theatre, coming soon next to The Paper Box and across the street from where Shea Stadium used to be, Brooklyn Vegan reported. Their first show is anticipated om February 15, tickets are on sale now.
Address: 23 Meadow Street, Bushwick
Hours: TBD
Trader Joes @ Greenpoint
Punch Pedal House @ Downtown Brooklyn
Just in time for those fitness resolutions, Punch Pedal House will be opened their second location at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn on Thursday, January 9. The studio focuses on boxing and cycling classes.
Hours: Book a class here.
Dave & Busters @ Downtown Brooklyn
Popular adult sports and arcade bar may be coming to Brooklyn! The Dallas-based restaurant chain and bar has applied for a liquor license for a property at the Atlantic Center Mall across from the Barclays Center. More announcements to come as Community Board 2’s Health Environment and Social Services Committee makes a decision on a liquor license, Patch reported.
Address: 625 Atlantic Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn
Hours: TBD
World of Wonders Early Childcare Center @ Dyker Heights
A new early childcare center will have its grand opening on January 29. On opening day you’ll be able to tour the facility, meet the staff, learn about the curriculum, and register for programs for toddlers that are 12 months old, 2 years old, 3 years old.
Address: 6703 13th Avenue, Dyker Heights
Hours: TBD
Closings
Costello’s Ace Home Center @ Dyker Heights
Costello’s Ace Home Center of Brooklyn is one of several stores in a chain of shops founded by Vincent Costello and will be closing its 13th Avenue location in Dyker Heights by the end of February, reported Brooklyn Reporter.
Flatbush Copy Center and the Junction Locksmith @ Flatbush
